Matchday Live: Town could welcome back injured players as Dons visit

Published: 12:00 PM August 28, 2021

Ipswich Town are in League One action against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues are still searching for their first win of the new season and will be hopeful of success against a side which has won one, drawn two and lost one of their first four League One games.

Manager Paul Cook is hopeful of welcoming 'one or two' of his squad's injured players back into contention this afternoon, with George Edmundson, Conor Chaplin and James Norwood likely to be involved.

Cook faced the Dons twice during his time in charge of the Blues at the end of last season, losing 3-0 away and drawing 0-0 at home, but has of course overseen a vast overhaul of Town's playing squad since then.

