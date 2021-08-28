News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: Town could welcome back injured players as Dons visit

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM August 28, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this afternoon - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are in League One action against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues are still searching for their first win of the new season and will be hopeful of success against a side which has won one, drawn two and lost one of their first four League One games.

Manager Paul Cook is hopeful of welcoming 'one or two' of his squad's injured players back into contention this afternoon, with George Edmundson, Conor Chaplin and James Norwood likely to be involved.

Cook faced the Dons twice during his time in charge of the Blues at the end of last season, losing 3-0 away and drawing 0-0 at home, but has of course overseen a vast overhaul of Town's playing squad since then.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Ipswich Town vs AFC Wimbledon
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Suffolk Live

When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A display from the Red Arrows at the Eye Show in Palgrave in 2009 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Essex Live

Red Arrows set to wow at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
An Essex Police officer guarding the Enterprise Court industrial estate in Braintree after a man was stabbed

Essex Police | Updated

Man in his 40s fighting for his life after stabbing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Grain spilt on the A143 at Great Barton near Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live

Grain spillage causes hazard on busy road

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon