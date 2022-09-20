Ipswich Town 2-0 Arsenal U21s: Ball and Ladapo net in Trophy triumph

Match Report

Ipswich Town took a big step towards the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal’s Under 21s this evening.

Dominic Ball set his side on the way to a comfortable victory after only three minutes, as the midfielder slammed the ball home at the back post after Freddie Ladapo had flicked on an early corner.

Ipswich were comfortable from that point and had chances to make the game safe, most of which fell to Ladapo, who had struggled in front of goal before firing home with his final touch of the night, having been freed through the middle.

Freddie Ladapo celebrates his goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The Town supporters had been shouting the No.9’s name throughout the second half, as his frustrations grew, but the striker gave the North Stand a round of applause and a salute after finding the net to make the game safe.

Kieran McKenna’s side now have six points from a possible six, following their thumping victory over Northampton in their first group game, but are not yet mathematically sure of a place in the next round, heading into the final group game against Cambridge next month.

As promised, McKenna made plenty of changes to the side which drew with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, though Leif Davis, Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson did retain their places.

Vaclav Hladky was in goal behind a back line also including Kane Vincent-Young, skipper Richard Keogh and Leif Davis, while Ball and Cameron Humphreys started in midfield.

Chaplin was joined in attack by Marcus Harness and Ladapo, with the latter two coming off the bench at Hillsborough.

Vincent-Young's driving run, almost immediately from kick-off, signalled Ipswich’s intent and their attacking start was rewarded in the third minute, when Ball thumped home his first Ipswich goal as he met a Davis corner, flicked on by Ladapo, at the far post.

A goal up, Ipswich were dominating the ball and being given plenty of time to think about their next moves, which at times allowed the Blues to work the ball really nicely and at others meant the intensity fell out of the game.

Dominic Ball scores to put Town 1-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The Blues were looking to use the flanks, patrolled by Edwards and Davis, as well as get neat balls into the feet of Ladapo, who produced an excellent knock-down header to set up and opportunity for Chaplin, who saw his shot deflected behind.

Ipswich still needed to be wary of the Arsenal threat, with Humphreys required to track back and make an excellent intervention to stop Kido Taylor-Hart, but it was the hosts who were the game’s aggressors.

Ball had another snapshot saved, as he met a low Davis corner and forced Polish keeper Hubert Graczyk to turn the ball away with his feet, before a long Hladky ball expertly picked out Edwards, who advanced and cross for Ladapo eight yards out. The Town striker’s shot was deflected up and into the arms of the keeper, though.

Harness dragged a shot wide, following a Humphreys lay-off, before Ladapo skipped inside an Arsenal challenge and got off a low effort of his own which was easily saved by Graczyk.

Kyle Edwards in action against Arsenal under 21s. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town were a goal up at the break and looking comfortable but, having been stung by drops in intensity in previous games with the young Gunners, you knew further scoring was needed to see the job through.

The Gunners made three changes at the break, introducing Ruell Walters, Bradley Ibrahim, Catalin Cirjan, but it was the hosts who came out of the traps at the start of the second period.

A clever flick from Harness set Davis away through the middle of the pitch, with the left-back stinging the palms of Graczyk before the ball looped up for Ladapo, with the Ipswich striker not able to get over the ball to head home, as his effort drifted over the bar.

He was hitting his face in frustration just a few seconds later as Humphreys threaded him through, only for the striker’s frustration to grow as he dragged a shot across goal.

The Ipswich changes began as Janoi Donacien, Tyreece John-Jules and Kayden Jackson all entered the contest, at a time when supporters in the North Stand were regularly chanting Ladapo’s name while watching the No.9 struggle in front of goal.

And, just as it was in the 6-0 victory over Northampton in the first group game, the biggest cheer of the night came as Ladapo hit the back of the net to complete the scoring.

Keogh needed to intervene late on, clearing from under his own bar to keep the clean-sheet intact on a night where the Blues eased to victory.

IPSWICH TOWN (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Vincent-Young, Keogh (cpt), Edmundson, Davis (Donacien 64); Ball, Humphreys; Edwards, Chaplin (John-Jules 64), Harness (Jackson 73); Ladapo (Buabo 86).

Subs: Hayes, Woolfenden, Armin.

Booked: Edwards (21), Edmundson (72), Ball (80).

ARSENAL U21s (4-2-3-1): Graczyk; Sweet, Foran, Awe, Quesada-Thorn (Walters 46); Smith (cpt) (Vigar 90+), Henry-Francis; Taylor-Hart (Cirjan 46), Bandeira (Ibrahim 46), Sagoe Jr (Ideho 86); Butler-Oyedeji.

Subs: Hillson, Kacurri.

Referee: James Oldham.

Attendance: 5,236 (326 away).