Ipswich Town 2-2 Barnsley: Blues frustrated as two leads slip

Match Report

Ipswich Town let two leads slip as they drew 2-2 with Barnsley on a frustrating afternoon at Portman Road.

Conor Chaplin’s pinpoint free-kick and a smooth Sam Morsy goal had twice given Kieran McKenna’s side the lead against the Tykes, only for Jack Aitchison and Callum Styles to quickly hit back, with both Ipswich leads lasting just five minutes.

Ipswich struggled to click like they have during the early weeks of the season but were by far the more adventurous of the two sides, with Barnsley sitting deep, packing the defence and beginning to waste time from the moment Aitchison had scored their first of the afternoon.

The Blues’ frustrations weren’t limited to the Tykes’ happiness to shut up shop, though, with a string of confusing decisions by referee Stephen Martin led by the call to rule out what appeared to be a good Marcus Harness goal, with the official adjudging Town’s substitute to have dragged Mads Andersen down in the build-up.

George Edmundson headed against a post in stoppage time, as the Blues searched for a winner, but they were forced to settle for a point, which leaves them second in the table behind Portsmouth, who head the Blues on goal difference.

McKenna made three changes to the side which won so comfortably at Shrewsbury a week ago, with Wes Burns fit to return and taking Kane Vincent-Young's spot on the right side of the Ipswich team.

Edmundson returned in place of Cameron Burgess, while Tyreece John-Jules dropped into the attacking midfield position usually occupied by Marcus Harness, as Freddie Ladapo returned to lead the line.

Former Town striker James Norwood was on the Barnsley bench.

Town were on the front foot from the off, testing the Barnsley box with balls from the flanks, before Portman Road stopped on 10 minutes to remember Lilly Ann Allen, who passed away earlier this month aged just 10 weeks.

The Blues were just beginning to look a little frustrated, with passes going astray and moves breaking down, before Burns burst through the middle of the pitch and was brought down on the edge of the box by Luca Connell. That gave Chaplin an excellent shooting opportunity, which he curled home superbly before running off to celebrate a goal against his former club.

The hosts were soon pegged back, though, with Lee Evans adjudged to have handled outside the box leading to a free-kick which, in turn, brought Barnsley’s equaliser. Josh Benson’s effort bounced away off the wall, but Connell kept it alive and sent in a deep cross which Aitchison was able to stoop and head back across Christian Walton and into the net.

Barnsley now had something to hang onto, as the visitors sat even deeper and began to see out the clock until the half-time whistle blew.

Leif Davis did have a low shot saved before the break, as the Blues looked to try and break down their compact opponents, but there was no way through before the break.

Ipswich came out on the front foot and worked an opening as Evans flung a ball into the box, which Burns looked to flick towards goal before the ball just didn’t sit down for Ladapo, who was looking to finish from inside the box.

Norwood’s introduction, on 65 minutes, was followed immediately by a wave of Barnsley pressure which saw Mad Andersen turn wide from a corner, before Davis just about got back to stop Clarke Oduor from firing home after wriggling free behind the Ipswich defence.

McKenna responded with a triple change, which saw Kayden Jackson, Harness and Vincent-Young replace Ladapo, John-Jules and Davis, and the impact was nearly instant.

Ipswich’s second goal came from the feet of goalkeeper Walton, who picked Donacien out with an inch-perfect ball which allowed the defender to nod the ball down for Burns, who in turn was able to drive towards the box. Donacien followed, with the prospect of the overlap distracting the Barnsley defence and allowing Burns to roll the ball back for Morsy, who made the perfect run to guide the ball into the back of the net.

Town thought they were 3-1 up when Harness wriggled away into the box and beat Andersen to slide the ball home, only for referee Stephen Martin to adjudge the Town forward to have tugged his man down.

What momentarily seemed like a two-goal Ipswich lead was soon parity, as Styles found an acre of space at a corner to send a free header into the back of Walton’s net.

Barnsley were happy with their point but the Blues were not, with Harness’s introduction in particular giving them forward momentum which was nearly rewarded in the opening minutes of stoppage time, when Edmundson headed against the post from a corner.

Vincent-Young then had a header clawed away by Brad Collins, as the Blues were left to settle for a point.

IPSWICH TOWN (4-2-3-1): Walton; Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson; Burns, Morsy (cpt), Evans, Davis (Vincent-Young 67); Chaplin (Aluko 86), John-Jules (Harness 67); Ladapo (Jackson 67).

Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Ball.

BARNSLEY (3-4-1-2): Collins; Williams, Anderson (cpt), Kitching; Helliwell (Helliwell 16), Connell, Benson (Wolfe 41), Styles; Thomas; Cole (Tedic 65), Aitchison (Norwood 65).

Subs: Walton, McCarthy, Cundy.

Booked: Styles (59), Norwood (88), Anderson (90).

Referee: Stephen Martin.

Attendance: 25,001 (613 away).