Matchday Recap: Judge and Woolfenden net in Ipswich win

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM February 6, 2021    Updated: 4:59 PM February 6, 2021
Alan Judge celebrates after scoring his first half goal to give Town a 1-0 lead.

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring his first half goal to give Town a 1-0 lead.

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Blackpool this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues have lost their last three, as well as six of their last seven, on Suffolk soil.

"Obviously we go into the game off the back of poor results at home," coach Matt Gill said.

“We are definitely looking to change that and tomorrow is the next opportunity to do so.”

You can follow the game live with us right here.


