Matchday Recap: Judge and Woolfenden net in Ipswich win

Published: 12:00 PM February 6, 2021 Updated: 4:59 PM February 6, 2021

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring his first half goal to give Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Photo: Steve Wallerwww.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Blackpool this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues have lost their last three, as well as six of their last seven, on Suffolk soil.

"Obviously we go into the game off the back of poor results at home," coach Matt Gill said.

“We are definitely looking to change that and tomorrow is the next opportunity to do so.”

You can follow the game live with us right here.



