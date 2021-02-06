Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 victory over Blackpool

Published: 6:16 PM February 6, 2021 Updated: 11:43 PM February 6, 2021

Ipswich Town beat Blackpool 2-0 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

The Czech’s first big moment saw him use two strong palms to push a driven Elliott Embleton shot away for a throw on what was a comfortable afternoon for the goalkeeper. He threw himself in where it hurts to thwart Jordan Gabriel and was solid throughout with limited work required. 7

Luke Matheson pictured ahead of the game. - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Matheson

A calm and composed debut from the 18-yesr-old who was comfortable at the back throughout, using his body well and not being bullied by bigger attackers. He came into the game in an attacking sense after the break as he got forward more and more. Promising. 7

Luke Woolfenden

A very good display from the youngster, who hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks. He was calm, good on the ball, strong in the tackle and measured in the air. His afternoon was capped off with a headed goal to secure the win. 7

Mark McGuinness

The Arsenal loanee started this game well, with some big headers and a couple of marauding runs forward, and while there were moments where he was guilty of overcommitting, he kept his standards high. His vital interception helped create the opener and he should really have scored himself as he sent a free header wide from a free-kick. 7

Myles Kenlock

Started for the second week on the trot and played a vital part in the opening goal as he chipped a lovely ball into the path of Alan Judge to finish. For the second week in-a-row he defended well and brought energy going forward. 7

Flynn Downes

Played in the deeper of the midfield roles today which gave greater protection to the backline and still allowed Downes to do what he does best – get stuck in. As the weeks go by the midfielder, who captained the side today, he looked stronger and stronger as he continues to come back from injury. 7

Andre Dozzell with a first half shot that cannoned back into his face. - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andre Dozzell

The midfielder was played a little higher than we’ve been used to which meant he saw less of the ball but was in a much better position to make things happen when he was in possession. Some good give and goes and balls out to the wide players. 7

Alan Judge

The Irishman tried to get things going early with some ambitious balls which didn’t come off, before growing into the game as it went on, culminating in a superb finish from outside the box as he skidded the opener home. Had some telling touches in midfield as he made Ipswich tick for long spells of this game. He was Town’s best player today. 8

Luke Thomas

The winger wasn’t involved in too many of the Blues’ attacking moments in the first half as he bobbled a shot wide when trying to finish a sweeping move from left to right. He was replaced on the hour by Gwion Edwards. 6

Freddie Sears

A quiet first half ended with the forward putting the ball in the net but wrongly being flagged offside, with his second beginning with a decent shot which Chris Maxwell saved well. He should have scored in the final 10 minutes but for an excellent block from Marvin Ekpiteta. Worked hard and contributed well, coming on strong in the final 10 minutes.. 6

Troy Parrott

The new signing was lively from the first minute, was full of running and looked a threat when trying to get in behind, moving wide or dropping deep to get the ball. He showed a good first touch and some clever movement in a debut which was certainly promising. We don’t give half marks but if we did he would probably be a 7.5. On this occasion it’s a 7

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring his first half goal to give Ipswich Town a rare half-time lead. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Photo: Steve Wallerwww.stephenwaller.com

Gwion Edwards (for Thomas, 60)

Came on against the side he terrorised earlier in the season and had some threatening moments, most notably a shot blocked away as he arrived late to meet a Norwood cutback. 6

James Norwood (for Parrott, 69)

Came on and picked up where Parrott left off, bringing energy to the Town frontline as he looked to unsettle defenders. 6

Josh Harrop (for Dozzell, 69)

On for his debut and showed some neat touches both inside and outside the box while also flashing a header wide. 6

Josh Harrop pictured ahead of the game. - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com







