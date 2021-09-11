Matchday Live: Town return to action as Bolton visit Portman Road

Published: 6:00 AM September 11, 2021

Ipswich Town are back in action after the international break as they take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

Town go into the game without a win to their name this season, but look set to hand debuts to both Christian Walton and George Edmundson.

Kyle Edwards and Bersant Celina miss out, though.

“We’re disappointed at the minute," manager Paul Cook said. "We’d have expected to have won more games. We thought we’d have won more games. We’ve probably been in winning positions in every single game and haven’t seen that through. That’s been our naivety.

“The lads have worked extremely hard on the training ground over the last two weeks. There have been repetitive messages."

You can follow the game live with us right here.