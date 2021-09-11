How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 5-2 Bolton drubbing

Published: 6:11 PM September 11, 2021 Updated: 6:39 PM September 11, 2021

Ipswich Town were beaten 5-2 by Bolton Wanderers this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

A debut at the earliest opportunity for the Blues’ new goalkeeper, during which he would certainly not have planned on picking the ball out of the net five times. He wasn’t individually culpable for any of the goals, but he did have a few jittery moments behind a defence which had plenty of its own troubles. 5

Kane Vincent-Young

A difficult 20 minutes on the pitch for the full-back, who struggled to deal with Dapo Afolayan throughout his time on the field, notably bringing him down inside the box for a penalty, converted by Doyle. Had a couple of attacking runs at Bolton defenders but struggled to get back and cover once those moves broke down, leading to him being replaced early. Paul Cook had an arm round his shoulder as he left the pitch. Tough to see. 3

George Edmundson

In for a long-awaited debut and received a thunderous reception early on as he snuffed out danger as Lloyd Isgrove wriggled through towards goal. He was solid for much of this contest but, as his defence unravelled, mistakes began to creep in to his game too. 4

Cameron Burgess

Partnered with Edmundson for the first time, Burgess had a few tough moments with Bolton striker Eoin Doyle, with the Wanderers man outfoxing the Ipswich defender on a number of occasions. Not a good afternoon for the former Accrington man. 3

Hayden Coulson

Much of Town’s early attacking play came down the right flank, meaning it took a while for the Middlesbrough loanee to get involved, but he did manage to find moments to get forward. Had his own difficult times with Afolayan, once the attacker swapped sides, and left the pitch as part of a defence which had shipped five goals. 5

Lee Evans

Skipper once again, with Sam Morsy waiting in the wings, the Welshman was part of a midfield which never got on top of their Bolton counterparts. Evans played some nice passes but misplaced a handful too. With Morsy now having two games left on his ban, the pressure for a place is coming for Evans and Rekeem Harper. 4

Rekeem Harper

Like Evans, Harper never found a way to dominate the middle of the pitch, with the pair lacking bite in the tackle. Harper, while looking tidy on the ball at times, wasn’t able to break out and move the team forward through the middle of the pitch and did little to stop the flow of Bolton attacking pressure. 3

Wes Burns

The Welshman was Town’s most-likely route to goal for much of this game, teasing Bolton left-back Liam Gordon whenever he saw an open field in front of him. He burned past his man to cross for Bonne’s opener and also put in the teasing ball for Ricardo Santos to turn into his own net for the second. Sadly, as Town’s attacking threat dried up as Bolton goals four and five went in, so did Burns’ opportunities. 6

Conor Chaplin

A first appearance since the opening day for the attacker who was quiet for long spells but grew into the game a little by the end of the first half, shooting and then heading over the top. Town just aren’t getting their No.10s involved in the game anywhere near enough. 4

Sone Aluko

In from the start and, with much of the Ipswich attack coming down the right early on, had limited opportunities to attack. Was neat and tidy when he did get the ball and worked hard off it, winning possession back on a number of occasions. Had some good moments in this game as it went on, using the ball responsibly. 5

Macauley Bonne

The striker received his awards for the goal and player of the month prior to kick-off and was on the mark again just five minutes in, tapping home an excellent Burns cross for the simplest of finishes. Worked hard throughout the game, pressuring Santos into his own goal and pushing the Bolton defence when possible. But he couldn’t add to his tally when presented with another ball from Burns, late in the first half, before hitting the inside of the post in the second. 6

Janoi Donacien (for Vincent-Young, 21)

On for his right-back colleague and in the thick of the action early, defending superbly to deny Doyle a chance to see the whites of Walton’s eyes. Could maybe have got tighter to Afolayan for Bolton’s third, with the Wanderers attacker swapping sides before the end of the contest. 5

Tom Carroll (for Chaplin, 64)

On to form a three-man midfield and, while having a couple of bright moments in possession, his introduction came at a time when Bolton had already netted their fifth goal, ending the game as a contest. 4

Kayden Jackson (for Burns, 83)

On for the final few minutes and was able to have a couple of nice touches without finding a way to goal. n/a