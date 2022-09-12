News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Game on: EFL confirms Town v Bristol Rovers will go ahead

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 10:01 AM September 12, 2022
Town players in their pre-match huddle.

Ipswich Town will host Bristol Rovers at Portman Road as planned tomorrow night, the EFL have confirmed - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The EFL have confirmed that football will return tomorrow night, with Ipswich Town hosting Bristol Rovers as planned.

All football at every level was postponed over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while other sports including rugby and cricket chose to play on.

Town's game with Cambridge United at Portman Road was one of those postponed. But they will be able to host Bristol Rovers under the lights in Suffolk tomorrow (7.45pm).

A statement from the EFL said: "The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday, 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

"A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums.

"With a national policing plan now in operation, the league and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures."  

The Queen
