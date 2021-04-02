Live
Matchday Live: A must-win game for Town as Barton brings his Gas to Portman Road
Published: 1:30 PM April 2, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM April 2, 2021
Ipswich Town host Bristol Rovers at Portman Road this afternoon - kick-off 3pm. You can follow all the action with us right here.
The Blues have won just one of their six games since Paul Cook took charge at the start of March, putting the breaks on Town's bid to reach the League One play-offs.
They enter today's game sitting 11th, three points from the top six, but face the side sitting 23rd in the division.
The Gas have struggled since the appointment of Joey Barton and are now in real relegation trouble.
That means a win is vital for Ipswich this afternoon if they are to have any chance of making the end of season lottery.
You can follow the game live with us right here.
