Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers

Published: 6:32 PM April 2, 2021 Updated: 6:34 PM April 2, 2021

Ipswich Town beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Watched on as his side raced into a two-goal lead before his game really got started when he was chipped by Luke McCormick, as Rovers halved their deficit. He was then booked for a barge on Jonah Ayunga, as the two collided on the edge of the box, with his manager suggesting after the game he was lucky to avoid a red card and stay on the pitch. He saw the game out comfortably enough with a couple of routine saves. 6

Luke Woolfenden

A first start under Cook for the academy product, who slotted in on the right of the back three and, after a couple of nervy moments early on, settled into the game well. He looked comfortable enough for much of the contest, without having too many big moments, before ending it at right-back. 6

Toto Nsiala

The defender was stationed at the heart of the back three and enjoyed an intriguing battle with Ayunga. Both men are physical but Nsiala, on the majority of occasions, proved himself to be the smarter footballer for the first hour of this game. There were sticky moments from then on but he got away with them and they ultimately didn’t cost his side. 6

Luke Chambers

The skipper started on the left of the back three, having played at right back for most of the season, and like the rest of the defence had some good moments and some others when he found himself on the back foot. He had one dangerous header onto the roof of the net in the second period. 6

Gwion Edwards

Back in a wing-back position he’s played in previously and involved immediately, as the ball looped back off him and dropped into the net for an opener which ultimately went down as a Luke Leahy own goal. He battled away up and down his flank before having a shot cleared off the line early in the second period, before moving to the left of midfield as Cook switched to a 4-4-2. He had some decent moments in the final third, winning a succession of corners without being able to quite find the final ball he’d have wanted. 7

Stephen Ward

The veteran Irishman was asked to do a lot down the left flank as he need to supply the width both in defence at attack. He was solid in this game without being able to offer as much attacking threat from the left as Edwards was able to from the right. 6

Andre Dozzell

The midfielder was involved in Town’s second goal as he sliced a shot into the path of Judge, before turning into trouble in a tight area and losing possession to Ayunga for Rovers’ strike on 18 minutes. He seemed to go into his shell a little from there. He had a few similar moments in possession and was harshly done by on a couple of occasions when penalised by the referee. This certainly wasn’t his best performance as part of a midfield unit seriously lacking in bite but he’s perhaps being asked to do things which don’t come naturally. 5

Teddy Bishop

Town’s best player in this game as he used his body well, burst forward when he could and did well to scuttle away down the side of the Rovers defence to try and force crosses into the box. He was certainly the biggest attacking threat. The shackles were off him a little here after being asked to sit deeper of late. Town’s midfield didn’t have the right blend today but Bishop was able to show what he’s all about. Both he and Dozzell could benefit from playing alongside a player like Flynn Downes – hopefully it happens sooner rather than later. 8

Alan Judge

A good finish from the Irishman as he took the second bite of the cherry to slam Town into a two-goal lead. He will have enjoyed playing in his favoured No.10 role, where he was able to pop up and have some decent moments without being able to connect midfield to attack on too many occasions. His set-piece delivery was threatening throughout this game. 6

Kayden Jackson

The rapid striker was involved in the opening goal as he burst into the box and caused confusion, before play broke down and the ball looped into the net off Leahy. But his hour or so on the field was a frustrating one as he found himself involved in a physical battle as he challenged the Rovers defenders for aerial balls. That’s not his game, with the former Accrington man having little opportunity to open his legs and run at players. 5

James Norwood

A frustrating afternoon for the striker who spent his 45 minutes on the pitch angered by strange refereeing decisions and needing to be calmed down by team-mates. Had one cross flash across him inside the box but otherwise saw his sights of goal limited. 5

Aaron Drinan (for Norwood, 46)

The Irishman came on at the break and looked to offer a physical presence in attack. He was penalised for jumping into his man on a few occasions, notably on Jack Baldwin twice as he was first booked and then avoided a second yellow. Had a shot deflected wide and ran the channels well, perhaps offering more than the two strikers who started this game. 6

Troy Parrott (for Jackson, 66)

The teenage Irishman was back from international duty and got half-an-hour here, during which he battled hard without being able to have too much of an impact. 5

Josh Harrop (for Bishop, 88)

Another handful of minutes for the loanee, who hasn’t really been able to get up and running in a blue shirt. n/a

Armando Dobra (for Judge, 90)

The youngster appears to be firmly in Cook’s thinking, which bodes well for the future. n/a