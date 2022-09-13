High emotion, set piece feast and big calls - Town v Rovers talking points

Match Coverage

There will be a lot of emotion in the air as Ipswich Town host Bristol Rovers tonight - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town host Bristol Rovers at Portman Road tonight (7.45pm). Mark Heath takes a look at the talking points around the game....

Paying respect

We have to start here. Tonight's game is the first one since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with all football postponed over the weekend as a mark of respect.

Whatever you think about that decision - and a lot of people were decidedly not fans of it - tonight will give supporters the chance to pay their respects en masse at a sporting fixture, as many said they wanted to do on Saturday.

There will be a minute's silence before the game, players will wear black armbands and the national anthem will be sung.

You'd imagine that will add a significant charge of extra emotion to a night under the Portman Road lights.

Conor Chaplin celebrates at full-time in the win at Accrington. - Credit: Ross Halls

Stick or twist

It feels like a lifetime ago now, but the last time Town played (2-0 win at Accrington Stanley), there were a few surprise changes to the team.

Cameron Burgess, Tyreece John-Jules and Kayden Jackson all started, with George Edmundson dropping out of the squad altogether.

While the robust Burgess had a cracking game and was probably Town's best player, the introduction of Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin for Jackson and John-Jules just after the hour mark changed the game.

Ladapo immediately helped the Blues take control with his ability to hold the ball up, while Chaplin scored both goals - even if he did have to Facetime Wes Burns in the post match press conference to confirm his claim on the second.

You'd imagine both Ladapo and Chaplin will start tonight, but it's hard to argue that Burgess should drop out again after such a good performance.

New Town signing Gassan Ahadme at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Gassan v the Gas

Deadline say signing Gassan Ahadme only played the final minute at Accrington, but you'd hope we get to see more of him tonight.

The big, physical striker already has five goals to his name for a struggling Burton side this season, and will be itching to play in front of a Portman Road crowd for the first time.

He's probably unlikely to start, but could well be part of those five subs which Town have been using so well this season.

For a tiring defence, seeing a fresh and fired up Ahadme trot onto the pitch with 20/30 minutes left would do little to lift the spirits.

Joey Barton's Rovers have the worst record in the league in defending set-pieces - Credit: PA

Set piece feast

Ipswich Town entered this season knowing that their set pieces had to get much better, and there's certainly been an improvement so far - especially through the Lee Evans/Conor Chaplin connection.

And tonight seems to be a good chance to pull out the tricks against a Rovers side who have the worst record in the league defending set plays.

They've already leaked five goals from dead ball situations so far this season, with three from corners alone.

Rovers boss Joey Barton knows it's an area his side have to improve.

"We feel like we’ve defended lots of corners and direct play really well, but it doesn’t matter if you get one of them wrong in a game and we’ve been punished for that," he said.

"For us, we look at that as an area we can certainly improve and get better. Our attitude and intention towards that are key."

Striker Aaron Collins has already bagged four goals and three assists for Bristol Rovers this season - Credit: PA

One to watch

Barton described signing striker Aaron Collins to a new three-year deal as his best business of the summer - and it's certainly looking that way so far.

Collins, 25, plundered 18 goals for the Gas in their promotion campaign, and has already bagged four so far this term, along with three assists - both Bristol bests.

And, while he played last season largely as a number nine, Collins has showed his versatility so far this campaign, lining up as a second striker, winger and No.10 already.

He said: "It has proved I am versatile, which hasn’t always been a positive because managers don’t always see that as a positive but this season I’ve played three different positions and I’m doing well for the cause.

"Playing as a number nine last season was about goals, goals, goals, and assists didn’t matter.

"This season, I’m playing in and around there are other people to score the goals as well. If I’m supplying them, I’m happy because if the ball is in the back of the net it is a positive because we can go on and win or get a result from the game.

"We just need goals and, at the end of the day, if I’m the one scoring them or supplying them, I’m happy."

Town and Rovers legend Marcus Stewart revealed he has MND last week - Credit: Yeovil Town

Marcus in mind

It will be a night with a lot of emotion, and part of that surely will involve some more sad news we heard last Thursday.

Marcus Stewart, a legend at both Town and Rovers, revealed that he'd been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, aged just 49.

Stewart, who bagged plenty of goals for both Town and Rovers, also served as Bristol's assistant manager after his return to the club between 2012 and 2018.

He will be in the minds and hearts of many in the stands - both home and away - as two of his former sides clash tonight.

Expect to hear 'There's only one Marcus Stewart' sung in unison during the game.



