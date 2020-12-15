Matchday Recap: Town recover to beat Brewers

Published: 5:00 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 9:46 PM December 15, 2020

Ipswich Town beat Burton Albion 2-1 this evening.

Burton Albion are the visitors to Portman Road tonight as Paul Lambert's men bid to bounce back from Saturday's home loss to Portsmouth.

Lambert is looking for his side to get 'back to basics' this evening.

"Do the basics of the game," he said. If you do the basics of the game right you’ve got a bigger chance of winning the game.

“But you have to start right. You have to get to work on one side, doing all the other things, then the ability and other things come through. We never did that and we deserved to lose (to Portsmouth).”

Tonight's game kicks off at 7.45pm. You can follow it here with us.