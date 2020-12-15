Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory over Burton Albion

Published: 10:32 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 10:51 PM December 15, 2020

Ipswich Town edged past Burton Albion 2-1 at Portman Road this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

David Cornell

Barely had a save to make in the first half before being beaten by Joe Powell’s equaliser, with the majority of his game spent with ball at feet, playing it out to his defenders. Was vocal throughout but would have been grateful to see Lucas Akins stab over late on when the striker really should have scored.

Luke Chambers

The skipper was caught upfield as Burton scored their equaliser, trying to meet a crossfield ball which was under hit, and was unable to get back. Had some good moments defensively, though, as he recovered well enough. Was much more vocal this evening than he has been of late. 6

Town fans surround Keanan Bennetts after he had scored to give Town an early goal. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

The homegrown defender was the main link between defence and Andre Dozzell in midfield, working the ball when he could. His game certainly wasn’t as eye-catching as partner Mark McGuinness’s but he got through it well enough. 6

Mark McGuinness

We saw a good snapshot of the young Irishman in this game, as he committed to every ball and won plenty of challenges in the air and on the ground. He had some ‘samba moments’ too as he showed some great footwork to move out with the ball. It was by no means perfect, with a few rough edges needing ironing out and a tendency to overcommit sometimes, but there was enough to show just why he’s so highly regarded at Arsenal. 6

Stephen Ward

Was screaming for the ball in the first half, standing alone, but Keanan Bennetts opted to keep it himself and a clear shot on goal was gone. DId manage a shot on goal in the second period which O’Hara handled easily enough. Defensively he had moments where he was caught out but it ultimately didn’t cost his side. 5

Andre Dozzell controls the ball with his chest. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andre Dozzell

The presence of Emyr Huws gave the academy product a little more scope to break forward, which he did on a few occasions as he broke the lines to threaten. Some dangerous one-twos on the edge of the box threatened to open the game up for the hosts on a night when his range of passing was head and shoulders above anyone else’s. 7

Emyr Huws

The Welshman, back in the side, showed early and perhaps understandable signs of rust in this game after returning to the side, losing the ball on occasions and also being beaten physically. But he came up big when it mattered, ultimately heading home his side’s winner. 6

Alan Judge

The Irishman was deployed centrally, an area he prefers and was busy early on and was playing with the bit between his teeth. He had openings in the second half, having a shot spilled and also firing wide on a couple of occasions. Was perhaps guilty of trying too hard at times. 6

Keanan Bennetts pulled up and needed treatment in the first half, before being replaced by Armando Dobra at the start of the second period. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Keanan Bennetts

Back in the starting XI and on the scoresheet just four minutes in with an excellent finish into the bottom corner, with the time he spent on the pitch including some decent moments and quick feet as he looked to make things happen. There were others where he maybe could have looked up and played a pass, rather than go alone, most notably in the first half when he had Ward available in acres of space but opted to turn into trouble and shoot. 6

Kayden Jackson

The striker was deployed wide on the right from the start of this game and was involved early as he expertly helped Oli Hawkins’ flick-on through to Bennetts to finish superbly. Found himself in dangerous areas on a few occasions without being able to threaten too often, aside from an early, thunderous shot, but contributed throughout as he moved into a front two with Hawkins before being withdrawn. 6

Oli Hawkins

This was a first league start for the big striker since the end of October and he did what he does best just four minutes in as he flicked on well for Bennett’s opener. Town looked for his head regularly but also tried to use his feet, with some decent moments which threatened to create goals. Stabbed one over late on. 6

Armando Dobra wants the ball as Emyr Huws takes a second half shot from the edge of the box. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Armando Dobra (for Bennetts, 46)

Was back on the bench for this one after two starts but was called upon at the break, having some bright moments as he looked to escape from Burton defenders and create for his side. Was booked late on for a scuffle with John Brayford. 6

Aaron Drinan (for Jackson, 88)

On for the final couple of minutes and had one brilliant touch which saw him bring Ward’s long ball out of the sky and shoot, before seeing his effort saved. n/a