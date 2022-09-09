Town v Cambridge and all football postponed after Queen's death

Breaking

Ipswich Town's clash with Cambridge United tomorrow has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Ipswich Town's game with Cambridge United at Portman Road tomorrow has been postponed as the nation mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The table-topping Blues were due to host their biggest crowd of the season against the fifth-placed U's, but the EFL has decided to postpone all games this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of the country's longest-reigning monarch at the age of 96 yesterday.

Following the death of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II, the EFL has determined that all EFL fixtures from 9 – 11 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport.#itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 9, 2022

Flags were lowered at Portman Road last night.

The Queen died yesterday aged 96 - Credit: PA

An EFL statement said: "Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

"Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

"Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course."

As it stands, Town will return to action on Tuesday night with the visit of Bristol Rovers.

All football at every level will be postponed this weekend.

Flags were lowered at Portman Road last night - Credit: Ross Halls

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest on Monday has also been postponed.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Further updates on Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

The government's national mourning guidance advised that cancelling fixtures was not obligatory, leaving the decision up to individual sports.