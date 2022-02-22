'We were fortunate enough to get by them at home'... Robins' boss on Blues

Video

A mural outside Cheltenham's Jonny-Rocks Stadium. The Robins come to Portman Road tonight. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town entertain Cheltenham Town at Portman Road tonight, both teams looking to keep their good run of form going. MIKE BACON takes a look at the Blues' opponents who were involved in a ten-goal thriller at the weekend.

The story so far

Having won just one of their opening six League One games (ironically against Ipswich), Cheltenham endured a tough start to the new campaign after promotion from League Two last season.

They looked to have arrested a tough run of results with victories over Charlton and Oxford on successive weekends, but a run of three defeats to Sunderland, Wigan and Rotherham put them back in the relegation scrap.

However, just one defeat in their last nine - and that was 0-1 at high-flying Rotherham - have helped Michael Duff's side move 10 points clear of the relegation zone and they are on course for their highest-ever Football League finish, which currently stands as 17th in 2006/07.

Today they are in 15th place, on 40 points.

Make no bones about it, Town are in for a tough test against a side who currently sit in eighth place in the last-six game form guide.

Cheltenham Town assistant manager Russell Milton - Credit: PA

'We're going to have to play well'... Cheltenham assistant boss

The Robins' assistant manager Russell Milton believes tonight's visit to Ipswich provides a different kind of test to the one his Cheltenham team encountered at the weekend at Wycombe.

The weekend saw his club involved in one of its most memorable Football League fixtures as a trip to Adams Park ended in a 5-5 draw.

"We've had a look at the squad since Saturday. You've got to come down from Saturday, put that to bed, and look at the next challenge which is Ipswich who are a very good team," Milton said.

"We were fortunate enough to get by them at home 2-1. They're obviously on a really good run of form at the minute and at home they're a real test.

"We're going to have to play well. It's a totally opposite test to Saturday in terms of the football game itself and they've got a number of very good players who they can chop and change."

Cheltenham Town's Alfie May (left) and Wigan Athletic's Tendayi Darikwa battle for the ball. May netted four times on Saturday in Cheltenham's remarkable 5-5 draw with Wycombe. - Credit: PA

Hot shot Alfie

Ipswich may be on a good run of not conceding goals. But tonight they come up against a team who have one of the League's hot-shot strikers in their side.

Alfie May struck four times at Wycombe on Saturday in the 5-5 draw, the first player ever to score four goals in a Football League match for Cheltenham.

The forward struck in the third, 52nd, 71st and 81st minutes as the Robins hit back from 3-1 and 5-3 down to claim a point.

May's heroics also made him the club's highest scorer in a League One campaign with 15, surpassing Steven Gillespie's tally of 14 during the 2007/08 season.

There are still 14 games to play this term and May is now only nine behind Cheltenham's all-time leading Football League scorer Julian Alsop's total of 39.

May has recently signed a new deal to remain at the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Premier League youngsters

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff made a succession of loan signings in the January transfer window, including the brother of a Premier League ace who is ripping it up at Aston Villa.

Aaron Ramsey is the brother of Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who has been in fine form for Steven Gerrard's side so far this season.

Aaron is 18 and, like his brother plays in midfield. He is on loan until the end of the season. He joined Villa as a youth player and made his senior debut for the team in August in the Carabao Cup against Barrow.

Ramsey has been capped by England at under-18 level and was called up to the under-21 squad last September. He also won the FA Youth Cup with Aston Villa last season.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Kion Etete is another on loan until the end of the season.

What the bookies say

As you would expect Town are hot favourites to win this one, despite Cheltenham's good run of recent form. Although the draw isn't worth dismissing. Along with AFC Wimbledon, the Robins have drawn more League One games than anyone else so far this season, 13.

Town win 3/4: Cheltenham win: 7/2: The draw: 13/5

Rocky Horror Show creator, Richard O'Brien, was born in Cheltenham - Credit: PA

