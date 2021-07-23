Town expecting more than 6,000 fans for Crystal Palace friendly

Published: 4:00 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM July 23, 2021

Ipswich Town fans can finally return to Portman Road tomorrow for the Crystal Palace friendly - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town fans are finally returning to Portman Road tomorrow - and the club are expecting thousands of supporters to watch the friendly with Premier League Crystal Palace.

The match, which kicks off at 3pm, will be the first time since last December's clashes with Portsmouth and Burton Albion that fans have been able to attend a home game.

Those games were limited to 2,000 fans because of Covid restrictions but, with those now lifted, the Blues are expecting more than 6,000 supporters at Portman Road tomorrow.

That will be the biggest crowd at the ground since 18,825 watched Town's 1-0 loss to Coventry City on March 7 last year, the final game before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

For all but two games last season, the only fans in Portman Road were cardboard cut-outs - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Only part of the ground will be open - the Sir Bobby Robson Stand Lower tier only, the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand Lower tier only and all tiers in the West Stand, excluding I - but it's sure to be quite an atmosphere as fans cheer on the new-look Blues.

Though Covid restrictions have been lifted, there are still a number of precautions and rules in place.

The game, and the subsequent home match with Championship Millwall a week tomorrow, is all ticket. No tickets will be available to buy on the day.

Fans will be given a time of entry on their ticket they are asked to stick to, and face masks will remain mandatory in all indoor areas.

Supporters will also be encouraged to wear them outside too, including in their seats.

Town fans finally returned for the 1-0 friendly win at Dartford on July 10 - Credit: Pagepix

There will be no social distancing, but fans are asked not to approach players or staff for autographs or pictures, as they will not be able to comply.

All Fanzone and concourse facilities will be open as usual for the matches.

However, everyone who wants to attend will be asked to provide evidence that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or have returned a recent negative test.

In the list of matchday protocols, the club stressed: "Any person aged 11 or over will either be required to provide proof of a NHS negative lateral flow test (no longer than 48 hours prior to the event) or proof of full vaccination (with the second dose administered at least 14 days before the relevant match)."











