35 pictures from Ipswich Town's friendly clash with Palace

Published: 5:30 AM July 25, 2021

Fans back in the stadium for the Crystal Palace game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town welcomed fans back to Portman Road for Saturday's friendly with Crystal Palace.

The Blues ultimately lost the game 1-0, thanks to Wilfried Zaha's penalty, but that only told half the story on a special day at Portman Road.

The game saw fans return to the famous old home of the Blues for the first time since December, with the majority of those in attendance watching their first game at the stadium since March of 2020.

They saw a side packed with new signings, many of them impressing on a day when Paul Cook's side gave as good as they got against a side from two leagues above.

Steve Waller captured the action.

Fans back in the stadium for the Crystal Palace game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Fans back in the stadium for the Crystal Palace game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

A young Town fan looks pleased to be back at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town fans back in the stadium for the game against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Rekeem Harper in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook acknowledges fans calling for a wave. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wilfried Zaha is congratulated after scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Jesse Nwabueze is fouled by Rob Street. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

ITFC coach Ian Craney. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

The players take to the pitch for the pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook applauds fans ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Fans back at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kane Vincent-Young points the way. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

James Tompkins challenging Kane Vincent-Young. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Joe Pigott battles with Tyrick Mitchell. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns in action against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

A Joe Pigott run is brought to a halt. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Joe Pigott about to shoot against the post. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

James Norwood about to pull the trigger on a shot that ender up wide of the target. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Matt Ward is fouled in front of referee Neil Hair. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Referee Neil Hair blows his whistle for a Town free-kick, after Matt Ward was fouled. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Jesse Nwabueze goes to ground in this battle with Reece Hannam. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Armando Dobra is outnumbered. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton with manager Paul Cook ahead of the game against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky takes an early goal kick. - Credit: Stephen Waller

Town manager Paul Cook yells instructions to his players. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Cameron Humphreys in action against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Jordan Ayew, with a Crystal Palace free-kick high over the Town wall. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Crystal Palace team manager Patrick Vieira looks on. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Crystal Palace team manager Patrick Vieira. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Jean-Phillipe Mateta hits the bar for palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Toto Nsiala rises high to win the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Cameron Humphreys pictured in action against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

