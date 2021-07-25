News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Gallery

35 pictures from Ipswich Town's friendly clash with Palace

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 AM July 25, 2021   
Fans back in the stadium for the Crystal Palace game.

Fans back in the stadium for the Crystal Palace game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town welcomed fans back to Portman Road for Saturday's friendly with Crystal Palace.

The Blues ultimately lost the game 1-0, thanks to Wilfried Zaha's penalty, but that only told half the story on a special day at Portman Road.

The game saw fans return to the famous old home of the Blues for the first time since December, with the majority of those in attendance watching their first game at the stadium since March of 2020.

They saw a side packed with new signings, many of them impressing on a day when Paul Cook's side gave as good as they got against a side from two leagues above.

Steve Waller captured the action.

Fans back in the stadium for the Crystal Palace game.

Fans back in the stadium for the Crystal Palace game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Fans back in the stadium for the Crystal Palace game.

Fans back in the stadium for the Crystal Palace game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

A young Town fan looks pleased to be back at Portman Road.

A young Town fan looks pleased to be back at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town fans back in the stadium for the game against Crystal Palace.

Town fans back in the stadium for the game against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Rekeem Harper in action.

Rekeem Harper in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook acknowledges fans calling for a wave.

Town manager Paul Cook acknowledges fans calling for a wave. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wilfried Zaha is congratulated after scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Wilfried Zaha is congratulated after scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Jesse Nwabueze is fouled by Rob Street.

Jesse Nwabueze is fouled by Rob Street. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

ITFC coach Ian Craney.

ITFC coach Ian Craney. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

The players take to the pitch for the pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace.

The players take to the pitch for the pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook applauds fans ahead of the game.

Town manager Paul Cook applauds fans ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Fans back at Portman Road.

Fans back at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kane Vincent-Young points the way.

Kane Vincent-Young points the way. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

James Tompkins challenging Kane Vincent-Young.

James Tompkins challenging Kane Vincent-Young. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Joe Pigott battles with Tyrick Mitchell.

Joe Pigott battles with Tyrick Mitchell. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns in action against Crystal Palace.

Wes Burns in action against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

A Joe Pigott run is brought to a halt.

A Joe Pigott run is brought to a halt. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Joe Pigott about to shoot against the post.

Joe Pigott about to shoot against the post. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

James Norwood about to pull the trigger on a shot that ender up wide of the target.

James Norwood about to pull the trigger on a shot that ender up wide of the target. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Matt Ward is fouled in front of referee Neil Hair.

Matt Ward is fouled in front of referee Neil Hair. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Referee Neil Hair blows his whistle for a Town free-kick, after Matt Ward was fouled.

Referee Neil Hair blows his whistle for a Town free-kick, after Matt Ward was fouled. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Jesse Nwabueze goes to ground in this battle with Reece Hannam.

Jesse Nwabueze goes to ground in this battle with Reece Hannam. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Armando Dobra is outnumbered.

Armando Dobra is outnumbered. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton with manager Paul Cook ahead of the game against C

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton with manager Paul Cook ahead of the game against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky takes an early goal kick.

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky takes an early goal kick. - Credit: Stephen Waller

Town manager Paul Cook yells instructions to his players.

Town manager Paul Cook yells instructions to his players. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Cameron Humphreys in action against Crystal Palace.

Cameron Humphreys in action against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Jordan Ayew, with a Crystal Palace free-kick high over the Town wall.

Jordan Ayew, with a Crystal Palace free-kick high over the Town wall. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Crystal Palace team manager Patrick Vieira looks on.

Crystal Palace team manager Patrick Vieira looks on. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Crystal Palace team manager Patrick Vieira.

Crystal Palace team manager Patrick Vieira. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Jean-Phillipe Mateta hits the bar for palace.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta hits the bar for palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Toto Nsiala rises high to win the ball.

Toto Nsiala rises high to win the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Cameron Humphreys pictured in action against Crystal Palace.

Cameron Humphreys pictured in action against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Jon Nolan and Lee Evans are currently out injured

Jon Nolan and Lee Evans are currently out injured - Credit: ITFC


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Berke Bakay, pictured with fellow Ipswich Town co-owner Brett Johnson, has vowed never to sell naming rights to Portman Road

Football

Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Walking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Hone

Latitude Festival | Video

Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Hayden Coulson, MIddlesbrough

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Interview

Bonne on Chantry life, Town tears and meeting his heroes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus