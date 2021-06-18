Town announce home friendly with Premier League club
Ipswich Town have added a home clash with a Premier League club to their pre-season schedule.
The Blues will host Crystal Palace at Portman Road on Saturday, July 24, with the game kicking off at 3pm.
Ipswich say they will make a decision on whether or not fans are able to attend the game in due course, with the decision based on Covid restrictions in place at that time.
Town now have five pre-season games confirmed, with Millwall also coming to Portman Road on July 31.
Prior to that, Ipswich will travel to Dartford and Stevenage on July 10 and 20 respectively, as well as playing two matches with Colchester on July 27.
Bury Town have announced that Town's first-team will travel to Ram Meadow on July 13, though the Blues are yet to confirm the game.
Town's pre-season schedule
July 10: Dartford (a)
July 13: Bury Town (a) unconfirmed
July 20: Stevenage (a)
July 24: Crystal Palace (h)
July 27: Colchester United (a)
July 31: Millwall (h)