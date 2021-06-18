News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town announce home friendly with Premier League club

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:13 PM June 18, 2021    Updated: 5:35 PM June 18, 2021
Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have two home games as part of their pre-season schedule - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have added a home clash with a Premier League club to their pre-season schedule.

The Blues will host Crystal Palace at Portman Road on Saturday, July 24, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

Ipswich say they will make a decision on whether or not fans are able to attend the game in due course, with the decision based on Covid restrictions in place at that time.

Town now have five pre-season games confirmed, with Millwall also coming to Portman Road on July 31.

Prior to that, Ipswich will travel to Dartford and Stevenage on July 10 and 20 respectively, as well as playing two matches with Colchester on July 27.

Bury Town have announced that Town's first-team will travel to Ram Meadow on July 13, though the Blues are yet to confirm the game.

Town's pre-season schedule

Most Read

  1. 1 Get ready for League One's 'Arizona Derby' as Lincoln follow Town with Phoenix investment
  2. 2 Shop opens at Suffolk village pub
  3. 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'in £100,000 tug-of-war' for non-league midfielder
  1. 4 Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester
  2. 5 Why these Suffolk villages were named among 'most beautiful to visit'
  3. 6 Saxmundham man, 26, appears in court charged with 11 child sex offences
  4. 7 'We're keeping about 10% of the roster' - Johnson on Ipswich squad overhaul
  5. 8 Man and woman charged in connection with the theft of 85 dogs
  6. 9 'If offers are higher elsewhere, so be it' - Wigan CEO on losing Evans to Ipswich
  7. 10 Thunderstorms expected to continue until Saturday in Suffolk and Essex

July 10: Dartford (a)

July 13: Bury Town (a) unconfirmed

July 20: Stevenage (a)

July 24: Crystal Palace (h)

July 27: Colchester United (a)

July 31: Millwall (h)

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge

Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of Perrywood Sudbury

First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Philip Roberts, from Beccles, with his agave victoria regina plant which has started to bloom after

'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus