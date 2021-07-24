News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Matchday Live: Palace visit Portman Road as fans return

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM July 24, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Crystal Palace this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Crystal Palace this afternoon - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town are in pre-season action today as Crystal Palace visit Portman Road - kick-off 3pm.

Today's game marks the return of supporters to Portman Road, with a crowd of more than 6,000 expected for the Premier League side's visit.

The match will also see Town's pre-season preparations step up a gear, following a 1-0 victory at Dartford and then a 2-1 loss in a training game at Fulham.

Joe Pigott and Scott Fraser could make their first appearances this afternoon, while the majority of fans in the ground will be seeing Town's eight new signings in action for the first time.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teddy Bishop during the warm-up at Bury Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bishop set to sign for Lincoln

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Interview

Bonne on Chantry life, Town tears and meeting his heroes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Hayden Coulson, MIddlesbrough

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Unruly Pig has a sunny decked terrace and large lawn Picture: Tim Bowden

Suffolk Live

Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus