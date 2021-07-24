Matchday Live: Palace visit Portman Road as fans return

Published: 12:00 PM July 24, 2021

Ipswich Town take on Crystal Palace this afternoon - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town are in pre-season action today as Crystal Palace visit Portman Road - kick-off 3pm.

Today's game marks the return of supporters to Portman Road, with a crowd of more than 6,000 expected for the Premier League side's visit.

The match will also see Town's pre-season preparations step up a gear, following a 1-0 victory at Dartford and then a 2-1 loss in a training game at Fulham.

Joe Pigott and Scott Fraser could make their first appearances this afternoon, while the majority of fans in the ground will be seeing Town's eight new signings in action for the first time.

You can follow the game live with us right here.