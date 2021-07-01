News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Tickets selling fast for Town's Dartford friendly

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:30 AM July 1, 2021    Updated: 11:44 AM July 1, 2021
Town manager Paul Cook pictured ahead of the Town v AFC Wimbledon match.

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town travel to Dartford for their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 10 - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.com

Almost 1,000 tickets have already been sold for Ipswich Town's first pre-season friendly at Dartford next weekend.

The match, at Dartford's Princes Park on July 10, will be the first time since the December win over Burton Albion that Town fans will be able to watch their team in action in person, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will be hoping to see some of the six new signings that Town have made so far in action for the first time, as Paul Cook's men start building towards a season where a promotion challenge is a must.

And the capacity for the game has been increased to 2,000, following Covid-19 guidelines - roughly half Dartford's full capacity.

Already, more than 900 tickets have been sold, with more than half of those being purchased by Town fans.

If the game doesn't sell out, tickets will be available on the gate - although fans are advised to buy in advance as the process on the day will be time-consuming due to coronavirus protocols.

Tickets for the game, priced at £10 for adults, can be purchased here.

Ipswich Town pre-season friendlies

Saturday, July 10: Dartford (a)

Most Read

  1. 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
  2. 2 Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales
  3. 3 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  1. 4 'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank
  2. 5 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  3. 6 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
  4. 7 Mike Bacon: Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution feels different
  5. 8 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Rotherham reject £400k bid for Crooks
  6. 9 Cook: We're looking to bring quality into the club
  7. 10 Hospital IT manager jailed after seven-year £800k scam exposed

Tuesday, July 13: Bury Town (a)

Tuesday, July 20: Stevenage (a) Behind closed doors

Saturday, July 24: Crystal Palace (h)

Tuesday, July 27: Colchester United (a)

Saturday, July 31: Millwall (h)

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cardiff City's Aden Flint (left) and Rotherham United's Matt Crooks battle for the ball during the S

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper (centre) alongside chief executive Mark Ashton (left) and manager Paul Cook (right). Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Tom Peers. The Muesum of East Anglian Life have been keeping busy over lockdown maintaining the walk

Have you visited Suffolk's 'hidden' 75-acre wildlife sanctuary?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus