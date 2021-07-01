Video
Tickets selling fast for Town's Dartford friendly
- Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.com
Almost 1,000 tickets have already been sold for Ipswich Town's first pre-season friendly at Dartford next weekend.
The match, at Dartford's Princes Park on July 10, will be the first time since the December win over Burton Albion that Town fans will be able to watch their team in action in person, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans will be hoping to see some of the six new signings that Town have made so far in action for the first time, as Paul Cook's men start building towards a season where a promotion challenge is a must.
And the capacity for the game has been increased to 2,000, following Covid-19 guidelines - roughly half Dartford's full capacity.
Already, more than 900 tickets have been sold, with more than half of those being purchased by Town fans.
If the game doesn't sell out, tickets will be available on the gate - although fans are advised to buy in advance as the process on the day will be time-consuming due to coronavirus protocols.
Tickets for the game, priced at £10 for adults, can be purchased here.
Ipswich Town pre-season friendlies
Saturday, July 10: Dartford (a)
Tuesday, July 13: Bury Town (a)
Tuesday, July 20: Stevenage (a) Behind closed doors
Saturday, July 24: Crystal Palace (h)
Tuesday, July 27: Colchester United (a)
Saturday, July 31: Millwall (h)