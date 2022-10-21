Ipswich Town 1-0 Derby County: Burns wins it in front of Sky cameras

Match Report

Wes Burns was the Ipswich Town match-winner as the hosts edged out Derby County in front of a big Portman Road crowd.

The Welshman showed good composure as the hosts capitalised on a Curtis Davies error after the visiting skipper gifted the ball to Kayden Jackson, with Burns turning the rebound home after his team-mate's shot had come back off the post.

Burns’ strike was ultimately enough for Town to secure three points, with the goal coming just as an even contest was beginning to drift and feeling like it was heading towards a draw.

Town players celebrate with Wes Burns after he had scored to give them a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich, wearing their black third kit in front of the Sky Sports camera, had the perfect opportunity to kill off the game but were frustrated as Jackson’s penalty was saved, following a foul on Burns by former Blue David McGoldrick inside the box.

But it ultimately mattered not, as the hosts held on to claim three points which takes them to within a point of leaders Plymouth, ahead of a full League One schedule over the weekend.

Next up for Ipswich is a visit to Port Vale on Tuesday night, which they will need to negotiate without skipper Sam Morsy after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during the first half.

Kieran McKenna’s side included two changes from the one which was frustratingly beaten by Lincoln last Saturday, with Jackson and Tyreece John-Jules coming in for Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin, who both dropped to the bench.

The Blues, clad in black, struggled to get the ball out of their own penalty during the early moments of the game but soon settled, working the ball down the right and looking to threaten the Derby box with balls into dangerous areas.

Lee Evans caused the first moments of panic, when his first-time ball into danger nearly caught Rams goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith out, before the ball was cleared behind.

Skipper Morsy started this game in rapid fashion, looking to thread through-balls whenever possible, but was soon in discussions with referee Lee Swabey in a bid to avoid a yellow card after Rams striker Lewis Dobbin went down as the visitors looked to break. The Ipswich captain failed in his appeals and, as a result, will miss Tuesday’s visit to Port Vale after picking up his fifth booking for the season.

Lee Evans celebrates with Wes Burns, after he had scored to give Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The man in the middle was waving away Ipswich penalty appeals a few minutes later, as John-Jules hit the deck under pressure from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, with replays showing the right decision was made, despite the disagreement of the majority of the Portman Road crowd.

Both sides traded blows, with Derby looking to turn Ipswich when possible and the hosts needing to stand firm as balls were put in behind their defence, before the two sides were able to catch they breath when Jackson required treatment.

He was ok to continue and soon saw his skipper, Morsy, have a shot blocked on the edge of the Derby box, before the hosts enjoyed plenty of the ball before half-time without being able to threaten the Derby goal.

The two sides emerged for the second period unchanged, with Marcus Harness having the first opportunity for the Blues as the attacker’s shot was blocked away by Eiran Cashin.

Pre-match pyrotechnics ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The first man off of either bench was former Ipswich attacker McGoldrick, who replaced Dobbin on the hour-mark, before Conor Hourihane joined him in relief of Will Osula.

Town set about trying to inject some life into a contest which was becoming stale, with Burns seeing a cross deflected into the arms of Wildsmith in the Derby goal.

The Welshman’s next contribution was telling, though. He hassled away and forced Derby veteran Curtis Davies into a back-pass which was woefully underhit, freeing Jackson to skip round Wildsmith. The striker’s shot hit the post, when he really should have scored, but Burns was there to land on the rebound, maintaining his composure well before finding the next past the man on the line.

Tyreece John-Jules goes to ground in the area but the referee waved away his appeals for a penalty. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The goal came at a vital time, putting Ipswich firmly in control at a time when Derby were struggling to maintain the tempo they set in the first half, but the home task was made that little bit harder when Evans limped out of the game with 15 minutes remaining.

Town had a golden opportunity to kill the contest off as Jackson stood over an 84th-minute penalty, given away by McGoldrick, but the striker’s shot was saved as Wildsmith flew to his left to push the ball away.

The home lead remained slender and there were some nervy moments during the closing stages, which included six minutes of added time, but McKenna’s men ultimately held on to claim three points in front of the television cameras.

IPSWICH TOWN (4-2-3-1): Walton; Donacien (Keogh, 90+5), Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Evans (Ball 76), Morsy (cpt); Burns, Harness, Jackson; John-Jules (Ladapo 73).

Subs: Hladky, Humphreys, Edwards, Chaplin.

Booked: Morsy (10), Woolfenden 90+5)

DERBY COUNTY (3-5-1-1): Wildsmith; Chester, Davies (cpt), Cashin; Mendez-Laing, Smith (Thompson 80), Sibley, Bird, Barkhuizen (Forsyth 80); Dobbin (McGoldrick 60); Osula (Hourihane 64).

Subs: Loach, Roberts, Stearman.

Booked: Chester (23), Smith (51).

Referee: Lee Swabey.

Attendance: 28,415 (1,777 away).