Matchday Live: Lambert leads Town against Doncaster amid takeover talk and links to Cook

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM February 27, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in action against Doncaster Rovers this afternoon - 3pm.

Manager Paul Lambert leads his side into this game on the back of two positive results, following the draw with Oxford and 1-0 success at Hull on Tuesday night.

Those results have left Town 10th in League One, five points behind Doncaster in sixth having played a game more than Darren Moore's side.

Lambert leads his side into the game amid talk of a US takeover at Ipswich and at a time when Paul Cook is said to be lined up to take over as Town boss.

You can follow the game live with us right here. Kick-off's at 3pm.

