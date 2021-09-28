Live
Matchday Live: Golden chance for Town to fire as basement boys visit
- Credit: Steve Waller
Ipswich Town are in League One action this evening when they host Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road. You can follow the action live with us right here - kick-off 7.45pm.
Tonight's game, against the side sitting bottom of the table, gives Paul Cook's side the chance to continue to build momentum, after beating Lincoln and drawing with Sheffield Wednesday in their last two outings.
Cook's men currently sit 21st in the League One table, following a tough start to the campaign, and could move up to 18th with victory tonight.
This evening's game is also likely to provide Sam Morsy the chance to make his league debut for the Blues, after serving a three-match ban.
"Samy is always champing at the bit," said Cook, when asked about the 30-year-old Egyptian international.
"He's a really good lad. He's captained the clubs I've been with him at (Chesterfield and Wigan). I know Samy inside out and Samy knows me inside out.
"He's a competitor, he's a winner and he'll want to win desperately for Ipswich Town Football Club. He's a massive addition to the squad.
Most Read
- 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- 2 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
- 3 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
- 4 Overturned trailer causing delays on roundabout near Bury St Edmunds
- 5 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
- 6 Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s
- 7 Air ambulance called to incident on Bury St Edmunds estate
- 8 Rovers bottom, Town starting to click, key men back... is this the night?
- 9 Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk
- 10 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
"I think Kyle Edwards will be available too (following a four game injury absence), as well as Toto Nsiala (having missed the last nine). So we are getting stronger now.
"Lads are getting games under their belts and the squad is growing, which is great for everyone."