Matchday Live: Golden chance for Town to fire as basement boys visit

Published: 6:00 PM September 28, 2021

Sam Morsy is set to make his first league appearance for Ipswich this evening - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are in League One action this evening when they host Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road. You can follow the action live with us right here - kick-off 7.45pm.

Tonight's game, against the side sitting bottom of the table, gives Paul Cook's side the chance to continue to build momentum, after beating Lincoln and drawing with Sheffield Wednesday in their last two outings.

Cook's men currently sit 21st in the League One table, following a tough start to the campaign, and could move up to 18th with victory tonight.

This evening's game is also likely to provide Sam Morsy the chance to make his league debut for the Blues, after serving a three-match ban.

"Samy is always champing at the bit," said Cook, when asked about the 30-year-old Egyptian international.

"He's a really good lad. He's captained the clubs I've been with him at (Chesterfield and Wigan). I know Samy inside out and Samy knows me inside out.

"He's a competitor, he's a winner and he'll want to win desperately for Ipswich Town Football Club. He's a massive addition to the squad.

"I think Kyle Edwards will be available too (following a four game injury absence), as well as Toto Nsiala (having missed the last nine). So we are getting stronger now.

"Lads are getting games under their belts and the squad is growing, which is great for everyone."