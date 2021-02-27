Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory over Doncaster
- Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Town beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.
Tomas Holy
Bidding for a fourth-successive clean sheet, the Czech made a good save from Josh Sims through traffic before sticking out a vital heel to deflect Taylor Richards’ effort away. Was beaten by Jon Taylor but held a succession of shots and teasing crosses during a good display. 8
Luke Chambers
The skipper enjoyed a good battle with Doncaster left-back Reece James whenever the latter got forward, with Chambers recovering well on a number of occasions when it looked as though the Rovers man was about to beat him. His performance went up a level in the second half as he held down Ipswich’s right flank well. 8
Toto Nsiala
The highlight of a solid first-half was undoubtedly a superb block to keep Sims out as he threw himself in front of the ball to maintain Town’s clean sheet. That clean sheet ultimately fell away but the Town defender played well throughout. 8
James Wilson
Another calm and composed display from the Welshman who has brought so much to this side since returning to it. He isn’t flashy, though there were a couple of highlight moments, but he just gets the job done. He did so again. 7
Myles Kenlock
Another good display from the left-back, who has made the position his own in recent weeks. Some tricky step-overs and positive moves forward helped the Ipswich cause which there were also some strong defensive influences too. Taylor got past him for the Doncaster goal – the only blot on his copybook. 7
Andre Dozzell
Burst through the middle in the early minutes of this game but his final touch let him down before having a few similar moments as he looked to get forward. Kept Ipswich ticking over but, at times, found the Doncaster midfield too hot to handle. Replaced by Flynn Downes in the second half. 6
Teddy Bishop
The midfielder has been showing increased physicality in recent weeks, winning loose balls and putting himself into tackles. One bursting run won the free-kick which led to Alan Judge’s goal before he headed back into danger for James Norwood’s second. Completed 90 minutes, which is a rare thing for the midfielder. 8
Alan Judge
The Irishman lined up on the left flank and played with confidence throughout, most-notably when pinging a superb free-kick home from 30 yards. His delivery from set-pieces was good throughout and he sent an excellent cross into danger which James Norwood turned back towards goal before Joe Wright cleared off the line. Another good performance. He’s started 2021 very well. 8
Keanan Bennetts
As he always is the Gladbach loanee looked bright on the ball, having one shot saved and tricking his way into the area on a few occasions. The final ball needs work. 6
Troy Parrott
Another performance packed with hard work from the Irishman as he battled away with the Doncaster defenders. He didn’t hit the heights of Tuesday night but this was another promising showing from the teenager. A goal would do him the world of good and is surely not too far away. 7
James Norwood
The striker put himself about throughout this game but, at times, cut a somewhat frustrated figure as things didn’t always go his way. Judge’s dangerous ball back across goal saw him put it back into danger, only for his effort to be cleared off the line, but he did get his goal when he was the quickest to react to Bishop’s header back into the box. 7
Gwion Edwards (for Judge, 68)
Came on in the second period and worked hard throughout his time on the field to help his side secure the win. 5
Flynn Downes (for Dozzell, 68)
The midfielder was put on to add some steel to a midfield which wasn’t always on top of the battle and, while he put himself about, didn’t have things his own way and misplaced a few balls he would ordinarily have done better with. 5
Josh Harrop (for Bennetts, 75)
Had some tricky moments down the right flank for Town without being able to threaten the Doncaster box too often. 5
Aaron Drinan (for Norwood, 80)
Worked hard during his time on the field as the Blues looked to see the job through. n/a
Freddie Sears (for Parrott, 80)
Put his foot into a few dangerous breaks to help his team get the job done. n/a