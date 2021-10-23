81 pictures from Ipswich Town's dramatic victory over Fleetwood

Gallery

Published: 11:40 PM October 23, 2021 Updated: 11:55 PM October 23, 2021

Wes Burns and Macauley Bonne celebrate the victory - Credit: Ray Lawrence

It was a dramatic afternoon at Portman Road as Ipswich Town snatched a late victory over Fleetwood Town.

Bersant Celina struck late to send a 20,000-strong crowd, including Town co-owner Brett Johnson, wild and move the Blues up to 10th in the League One table.

Things had fallen a little flat, after Conor Chaplin's thumping opener had been cancelled out by Callum Morton's equaliser, before Celina struck to secure the points.

Photographer Ray Lawrence was on hand to capture the best of the action, both on the pitch and in the stands.

A general view from the Directors Box pre kick off. - Credit: Ray Lawrence

A corner flag at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Christian Walton warming up pre match - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Christian Walton warming up pre match - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Christian Walton saves during the pre match warm up - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Christian Walton during the pre match warm up - Credit: Ray Lawrence

The Ipswich team are put through their paces in warm up - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Wes Burns during the pre match warm up - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Macauley Bonne during pre match warm up - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Sam Morsy during the pre match warm up - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Brett Johnson takes his seat in the directors box - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Paul Cook makes his way to the dug outs before kick off - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Brett Johnson takes his seat in the directors box

Kyle Edwards brings the ball forward - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Kyle Edwards drives across the midfield looking for an opening - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Sone Aluko of Ipswich Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Conor Chaplin wins the challenge outside the Fleetwood box - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Fleetwood successfully appeal for offside and the goal ruled out - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Macauley Bonne foiled by Alex Cairns and an offside flag - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Paul Cook gets his point across to the fourth official - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Paul Cook gets his point across to the fourth official - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Paul Cook looks on from the technical area before kick off - Credit: Ray Lawrence

The match officials lead the teams out at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

The match officials lead both teams out at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Paul Cook greets Simon Grayson of Fleetwood Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Paul Cook shouts instructions to his players - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Macauley Bonne points to his team mate as a press is applied - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Aristote Nsiala blocks an attempt on goal from Ged Garner of Fleetwood - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Macauley Bonne strong in the challenge wins the ball back for Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Thumbs up from the Directors Box and new owner Brett Johnson - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Thumbs up from Brett Johnson at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Aristote Nsiala acknowledges the crowd following TownÕs victory - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Conor Chaplin acknowledges the crowd following TownÕs victory - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Conor Chaplin celebrates and acknowledges the crowd following victory at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Paul Cook with Brett Johnson and Mark Ashton after the 2-1 victory at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Paul Cook with Brett Johnson and Mark Ashton after the 2-1 victory at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Macauley Bonne shields the ball from the Fleetwood defence - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Sam Morsy attempts to split the defensive line - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Conor Chaplin celebrates his and TownÕs opening goal - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Conor Chaplin celebrate his and TownÕs opening goal - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Conor Chaplin celebrates his opening goal for Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Conor Chaplin celebrates his opening goal - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Conor Chaplin celebrates his opening goal with the supporters - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Christian Walton collects safely under pressure - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Matt Penney plays the ball forward - Credit: Ray Lawrence

The Ipswich defensive wall stands firm from the free kick - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Simon Grayson, Manager of Fleetwood Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Christian Walton pumps a free kick forward - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Lee Evans canÕt quite believe and questions the officials decision - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Despair for the Ipswich team as Fleetwood celebrate the equalising goal - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Kyle Edwards fires a shot goal bound - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Matt Penney threads the ball down the wing - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Bersant Celina of Ipswich Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Lee Evans takes a corner late into the game - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Sam Morsy challenges Carl Johnson for the ball - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Bersant Celina starts to celebrate the late winner - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Bersant Celina removes his shirt as he celebrates his late strike - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Aristote Nsiala brings the ball out of defence - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Janoi Donacien brings the ball forward for Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Janoi Donacien brings the ball forward for Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Janoi Donacien looks up for an outlet - Credit: Ray Lawrence

George Edmundson in action - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Aristote Nsiala in action - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Conor Chaplin prepares to take a shot at goal - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Lee Evans plays the ball forward - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Fabio Wardley is interviewed during the half time interval - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Fabio Wardley interviewed during the half time break - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Fabio Wardley answers questions during the half time break - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Fabio Wardley acknowledges the applause from the crowd - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Bersant Celina celebrates his late winner - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Bersant Celina celebrates his late winner - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Ipswich celebrate their second goal scored by Bersant Celina - Credit: Ray Lawrence

The Town players celebrate the second goal - Credit: Ray Lawrence

The Town players celebrate their second goal - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Wes Burns and Macauley Bonne celebrate the victory - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Wes Burns and Macauley Bonne celebrate after the final whistle - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Bersant Celina applauds the home support - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Macauley Bonne acknowledges the crowd following TownÕs victory - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Sam Morsy heads up, looks to give the ball forward - Credit: Ray Lawrence