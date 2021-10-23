81 pictures from Ipswich Town's dramatic victory over Fleetwood

It was a dramatic afternoon at Portman Road as Ipswich Town snatched a late victory over Fleetwood Town.
Bersant Celina struck late to send a 20,000-strong crowd, including Town co-owner Brett Johnson, wild and move the Blues up to 10th in the League One table.
Things had fallen a little flat, after Conor Chaplin's thumping opener had been cancelled out by Callum Morton's equaliser, before Celina struck to secure the points.
Photographer Ray Lawrence was on hand to capture the best of the action, both on the pitch and in the stands.
A general view from the Directors Box pre kick off.
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
A corner flag at Portman Road
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Christian Walton warming up pre match
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Christian Walton warming up pre match
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Christian Walton saves during the pre match warm up
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Christian Walton during the pre match warm up
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
The Ipswich team are put through their paces in warm up
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Wes Burns during the pre match warm up
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Macauley Bonne during pre match warm up
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Sam Morsy during the pre match warm up
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Brett Johnson takes his seat in the directors box
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Paul Cook makes his way to the dug outs before kick off
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Brett Johnson takes his seat in the directors box
Kyle Edwards brings the ball forward
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Kyle Edwards drives across the midfield looking for an opening
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Sone Aluko of Ipswich Town
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Conor Chaplin wins the challenge outside the Fleetwood box
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Fleetwood successfully appeal for offside and the goal ruled out
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Macauley Bonne foiled by Alex Cairns and an offside flag
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Paul Cook gets his point across to the fourth official
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Paul Cook gets his point across to the fourth official
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Paul Cook looks on from the technical area before kick off
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
The match officials lead the teams out at Portman Road
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
The match officials lead both teams out at Portman Road
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Paul Cook greets Simon Grayson of Fleetwood Town
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Paul Cook shouts instructions to his players
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Macauley Bonne points to his team mate as a press is applied
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Aristote Nsiala blocks an attempt on goal from Ged Garner of Fleetwood
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Macauley Bonne strong in the challenge wins the ball back for Town
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Thumbs up from the Directors Box and new owner Brett Johnson
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Thumbs up from Brett Johnson at Portman Road
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Aristote Nsiala acknowledges the crowd following TownÕs victory
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Conor Chaplin acknowledges the crowd following TownÕs victory
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Conor Chaplin celebrates and acknowledges the crowd following victory at Portman Road
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Paul Cook with Brett Johnson and Mark Ashton after the 2-1 victory at Portman Road
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Paul Cook with Brett Johnson and Mark Ashton after the 2-1 victory at Portman Road
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Macauley Bonne shields the ball from the Fleetwood defence
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Sam Morsy attempts to split the defensive line
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Conor Chaplin celebrates his and TownÕs opening goal
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Conor Chaplin celebrate his and TownÕs opening goal
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Conor Chaplin celebrates his opening goal for Town
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Conor Chaplin celebrates his opening goal
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Conor Chaplin celebrates his opening goal with the supporters
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Christian Walton collects safely under pressure
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Matt Penney plays the ball forward
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
The Ipswich defensive wall stands firm from the free kick
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Simon Grayson, Manager of Fleetwood Town
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Christian Walton pumps a free kick forward
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Lee Evans canÕt quite believe and questions the officials decision
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Despair for the Ipswich team as Fleetwood celebrate the equalising goal
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Kyle Edwards fires a shot goal bound
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Matt Penney threads the ball down the wing
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Bersant Celina of Ipswich Town
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Lee Evans takes a corner late into the game
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Sam Morsy challenges Carl Johnson for the ball
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Bersant Celina starts to celebrate the late winner
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Bersant Celina removes his shirt as he celebrates his late strike
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Aristote Nsiala brings the ball out of defence
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Janoi Donacien brings the ball forward for Town
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Janoi Donacien brings the ball forward for Town
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Janoi Donacien looks up for an outlet
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
George Edmundson in action
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Aristote Nsiala in action
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Conor Chaplin prepares to take a shot at goal
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Lee Evans plays the ball forward
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Fabio Wardley is interviewed during the half time interval
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Fabio Wardley interviewed during the half time break
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Fabio Wardley answers questions during the half time break
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Fabio Wardley acknowledges the applause from the crowd
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Bersant Celina celebrates his late winner
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Bersant Celina celebrates his late winner
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Ipswich celebrate their second goal scored by Bersant Celina
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
The Town players celebrate the second goal
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
The Town players celebrate their second goal
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Wes Burns and Macauley Bonne celebrate the victory
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Wes Burns and Macauley Bonne celebrate after the final whistle
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Bersant Celina applauds the home support
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Macauley Bonne acknowledges the crowd following TownÕs victory
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Sam Morsy heads up, looks to give the ball forward
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
The home support savour the victory
- Credit: Ray Lawrence
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter