Matchday Live: Big night in League One as Cook takes first Portman Road game
Published: 5:00 PM March 9, 2021
Ipswich Town are in action against Lincoln City this evening - kick-off 7pm.
The game marks Paul Cook's first home match in charge of Ipswich Town, following Saturday's defeat at Gillingham.
It's a big night elsewhere in League One, too, with top two Hull and Peterborough facing off while Portsmouth host Sunderland.
As always, you can follow it all with us right here.
