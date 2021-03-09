News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Matchday Live: Big night in League One as Cook takes first Portman Road game

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 PM March 9, 2021   
Paul Cook takes charge of Ipswich at Portman Road for the first time this evening

Paul Cook takes charge of Ipswich at Portman Road for the first time this evening

Ipswich Town are in action against Lincoln City this evening - kick-off 7pm.

The game marks Paul Cook's first home match in charge of Ipswich Town, following Saturday's defeat at Gillingham.

It's a big night elsewhere in League One, too, with top two Hull and Peterborough facing off while Portsmouth host Sunderland.

Kick-off's at 7pm. 

As always, you can follow it all with us right here.


