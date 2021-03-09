Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City

Published: 10:06 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 10:13 PM March 9, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Lincoln City this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Was once again left standing for the opening goal of this game as Morgan Rogers’ shot went sailing past him, having flicked off Wilson’s back, and into the back of the net. Other than that his night was a quiet one, other than a good save to stop Brennan Johnson as he bailed Toto Nsiala out of trouble. 5

Luke Chambers

The captain was clearly enjoying himself at the start of this game, being egged on by his new boss at every opportunity and joining in, or starting, a number of dangerous attacks down the right. Made one excellent block to stop Rogers but had his hands full with the electric pace of Cohen Bramall. The skipper provided the assist for James Wilson’s equaliser with an excellent header to knock Andre Dozzell’s free-kick back into danger. 6

Lincoln City keeperAlex Palmer saves as Toto Nsiala stretches for the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Toto Nsiala

The centre-half's game started with two towering headers before he sliced a cross onto his own post but was well-positioned to block James Jones’ follow-up. Saw a lot of the ball at his feet which, while he was decent enough in possession for the majority, was not a good thing for the Blues as they built slowly from the back. One moment of trouble needed Holy to get him out of trouble late on after he was robbed by Callum Morton, with the keeper saving well. Made a outstanding block in the closing stages. 6

James Wilson

Another solid evening’s work from the central defender who, for the second time in three games, was the source of the equaliser. Prior to his leveller, Rogers’ shot had flicked off him for the Lincoln goal but he read the game well throughout and didn’t look troubled on too many occasions. Had to work hard to generate the power needed for his header to reach the back of the net. Used the ball well at the back. 8

Myles Kenlock

A decent display from the left-back who certainly held his own in his battle with Johnson. That’s not to say he didn’t lose the odd contest, but he won a good number too. Got forward well on a number of occasions and, for a spell at the start of the second period, looked a potential route to an assist. 7

Flynn Downes is yellow carded. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Flynn Downes

The midfielder was always likely to return to the starting XI soon enough, given the qualities he brings to the side. We saw a good glimpse of what he’s all about in this contest, with tenacity, bite and a good ability on the ball. Some of his work in possession was excellent, he was a little loose in others, but it was good to have him back. 6

Andre Dozzell

Dozzell likes playing with Downes, that much is clear, and the two linked up well during this game on a number of occasions. Cook wants his midfielders to be brave on the ball and the academy product was certainly that, though some of his play through the middle of the pitch didn’t always come off. 5

Town players celebrate with James Wilson, after he had headed them level. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder was pushed up higher to support James Norwood and had lots of early joy, getting on the ball in dangerous positions and driving forward into territory. He dropped deeper at points, where he wasn’t always competing physically, before being replaced by Alan Judge. He's going to like Cook's brand of football. 7

Jack Lankester

The homegrown attacker has had to wait a long time for this opportunity and showed some bright moments on the ball, using it well from the left flank, but he didn’t always offer support to Kenlock behind him. Began to play a little more centrally after the break and saw plenty of the ball, linking play nicely with clever passes before being replaced. There's more to come, it was great to see him back on the pitch. 5

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman, played down the right, started this game well with some direct running and good hustle as he got past his man on a couple of occasions. But the final ball wasn’t always there, while Bramall got on top of their personal battle at times. Came off after an hour. 5

Town manager Paul Cook with instructions to his players. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Norwood

The striker was isolated throughout the first-half, lacking time on the ball in dangerous areas, and that theme continued throughout the game. The fight we’ve seen from the Town striker wasn’t there this evening. 5

Keanan Bennetts (for Edwards, 61)

The winger dropped out of the starting XI but was still given 30 minutes to impress in this game, with some bright moments without being able to threaten the goal. 5

Alan Judge (for Bishop, 61)

The Irishman was pushing to return to action as soon as possible following the sad death of his mother and roamed the pitch in search of possession. Did all he could to bring others into the game but it didn’t quite happen. 5

Substitutes Keanan Bennetts, Alan Judge and Troy Parrott prepare ahead of being introduced. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Troy Parrott (for Lankester, 61)

Injected some energy into the forward line without having too many sights of goal. 6

Kayden Jackson (for Norwood, 90)

Was introduced too late to make an impact. n/a