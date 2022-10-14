'Ipswich are definitely the favourites' - Imps boss Kennedy on clash

Match Coverage

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy says Ipswich Town are the favourites when the two sides meet in Suffolk this weekend - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town host Lincoln City looking for their fourth straight win tomorrow afternoon (3pm). Mark Heath takes a look at the Imps...

Story so far

If you take a glance at the League One table, you'll see Lincoln down in 18th place and apparently struggling.

But they've only played 11 games so far - one or two fewer than most other sides in the third tier and a couple less than Town.

Former Town player and coach Mark Kennedy is in charge at Lincoln City - Credit: Lincoln City FC

Indeed, if they were to win those two games, they'd be sitting on 20 points and just outside the play-off spots.

They've won three, drawn five and lost three of their league tussles so far.

Included in there are some good wins - 2-0 over Derby County and 6-3 at Bristol Rovers - a decent draw, 0-0 at high-flying Portsmouth, and some notable defeats, 4-0 at Peterborough and 2-0 at both Cambridge United and Bolton Wanderers.

You get the sense, then, that the Imps arrive in Suffolk still searching for consistency and identity.

Teddy Bishop has been battling injury this season - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Familiar faces

The man who leads the Imps into Portman Road is well-known in these parts. Mark Kennedy is both a former player and coach with the Blues, who took charge at Lincoln in the summer.

The former Republic of Ireland defender immediately set about trying to change the mentality at the Imps, saying: "Everyone thinks they are just going to run over us, that's not going to happen any more.

"We are saying to them we can be a team that can run over people. One thing we have spoken about is that we have to change the mentality of 'little old Lincoln'."

Another ex-Blue on the Imps' side of the ball is mercurial midfield talent Teddy Bishop, who left Portman Road in the summer of 2021 as demolition man Paul Cook blew up his squad.

He's unlikely to feature this weekend due to injury.

Boss on Blues

With more than 27,000 expected inside Portman Road this weekend, Kennedy is expecting a tough game - and called on the away support to do their bit.

He said: “I understand it will be a difficult game against a team like that who have a great stadium and a full house.

“The fans have been hugely important everywhere we have been. I think we are set to double the amount of away fans we took to Ipswich last season, which admittedly was midweek.

“The supporters are a huge part of who we are and what we are. That connection between ourselves and the fans does not go unnoticed.”

Kennedy added: “Ipswich are a very good side. It is always about what we do and how we go about things, whilst being mindful and respectful of the opposition. Whether it is Ipswich or another team, we fully prepare for everybody and we have done the same this week.

“Ipswich are definitely the favourites and we are the underdogs on Saturday, but I do not play on that. We are going to Portman Road with the main purpose of getting as many points as possible.”

Jack Diamond has impressed so far while on loan from Sunderland - Credit: PA

Jack's a diamond

The man leading the way for Lincoln in terms of league goals is young forward Jack Diamond, who's netted four so far while on loan from Sunderland, including a hat-trick in that remarkable 6-3 win at Bristol.

The 22-year-old spent last term on loan at Harrogate Town in League Two, conjuring 19 goal contributions in 39 games, and decided to head out on loan again to further his career.

He's a versatile attacker, and has already lined up wide left as well as down the middle for Lincoln this season.

“I always kind of knew that if I wasn’t going to play that I didn’t want to kind of sit around,” Diamond told the Sunderland Echo . “I think a loan was the best option if I wasn’t going to play.

"I gave my all in pre-season, then I think it just kind of came to a point where I was looking, and a few clubs were asking what was happening.

"There were a lot of clubs texting my agent saying what’s happening, am I going on loan, am I allowed to go out. It’s the club first, so they have to wait and see what players they have in and where I might fit in as I might be needed.

“It’s just that kind of a conversation with everyone, just what would be the best thing for me, and I think everyone was on board that a loan was the best way forward.

“I’d never really played (as a striker), but obviously, with my attributes and the system, they weren’t really playing with wingers. It was kind of like learning a new position. Obviously, I’d like to play out wide, but playing is playing."

Mark Kennedy in action for Ipswich Town in 2011 - Credit: Archant

Indeed, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has already suggested that he could be recalled in January.

"We watch Jack’s clips every week," he told the Northern Echo. "He was nominated for the Player of the Month the other month, and scored a hat-trick a couple of weeks ago.

"If he bangs in 20 goals before January, this club have to sit there and think, ‘Right, hang on a minute, why have we got an asset away scoring all those goals?’”