Another huge crowd expected as Town host Imps

More than 27,000 tickets have already been sold for Ipswich Town's home clash with Lincoln City on Saturday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town are heading for yet another huge crowd when they welcome Lincoln City this weekend.

The Blues, second in League One, will host the 16th-placed Imps at 3pm on Saturday, in the second of three #PackoutPR games in October.

The first of those, a 3-2 win over Portsmouth at the start of the month, saw almost 28,500 fans pack into Portman Road.

And, already, the club have sold almost 27,000 tickets for the visit of Lincoln and former Blues star Teddy Bishop.

The final game in the #PackoutPR trilogy comes a week on Friday, when the Blues host Derby County - the only club in League One with a higher average home attendance.

That game, live on Sky Sports at 8pm, will see the Blues wear their special blackout third kits for the first time.

You can still buy tickets for the Lincoln match here.