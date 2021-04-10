Matchday Live: American era begins at Portman Road as MK Dons visit

Live

Published: 12:00 PM April 10, 2021

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons this afternoon in the first game of a new era at Portman Road.

It's been a hectic week at the club, with the American consortium taking charge after buying a controlling stake in the club from former owner Marcus Evans.

That'a meant today's game with MK Dons has flown under the radar, but it remains vital as the Blues bid to make the League One play-offs.

You can follow it all right here with us.