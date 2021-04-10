News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: American era begins at Portman Road as MK Dons visit

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM April 10, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on MK Dons this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons this afternoon in the first game of a new era at Portman Road.

It's been a hectic week at the club, with the American consortium taking charge after buying a controlling stake in the club from former owner Marcus Evans.

That'a meant today's game with MK Dons has flown under the radar, but it remains vital as the Blues bid to make the League One play-offs. 

You can follow it all right here with us.

