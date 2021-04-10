Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw with MK Dons

Published: 6:22 PM April 10, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with MK Dons this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

A solid performance from the giant goalkeeper who kept his third clean sheet in four games. The pick of his saves came from an Andrew Surman free-kick, as he tipped round the post, while he made a trio of good stops from to deny Matt O’Riley. 8

Luke Woolfenden

The young defender started as a flat right-back in this game and defended well enough while having a few moments where he was able to get forward and cross. Also had a few moments where he gave away possession cheaply but, on-the-whole, a decent display. 6

Luke Woolfenden in the thick of the action. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Toto Nsiala

Another solid performance from the defender as the Town backline kept its third clean sheet in four games. His best moment in this game was an excellent first-half block on Will Grigg. He’s arguably been Town’s most-consistent performer in recent weeks. 6

Luke Chambers

Like his central defensive partner, the skipper was solid again in this game, even if there were a few moments when the Dons stretched them in the second half. The defence isn’t where Town’s problems lie right now. 6

Stephen Ward

A solid afternoon for the Irishman who made some good defensive interceptions, particularly late on, while also getting forward more than he has of late. Put in a great cross which Edwards couldn’t get on the end of. Town need more from every player, though. 6

Gwion Edwards fires in a cross. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman was busy throughout this game, scampering up and down the right flank in a bid to make something happen. He won a succession of corners but wasn’t able to find the killer ball needed, with his best delivery into the box being poked wide by Armando Dobra. 5

Flynn Downes

The midfielder’s return was a welcome one – Town have certainly missed him. We saw flashes of what he’s all about in this game, adding grit to a midfield sadly lacking in just that, and not looking as rusty as he did on hi previous return to the side. Could things have been different had he been fit this season? 7

Andre Dozzell

The academy product was used in a number of different roles in this game, starting in an unfamiliar wide left position and often finding it tough to get into the game as much as he does in central roles. You have to have sympathy there. His set-piece delivery was a long way from being on-point. 4

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder looked a frustrated figure for spells of his hour on the field, with a constant stream of instructions coming from the bench in his direction. He had some good moments in possession and won the ball back well, too, but wasn’t able to run at defenders as he would have liked before being replaced. 5

Ipswich chairman Mike OLeary looks on from the front row of the directors box. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Armando Dobra

Booked inside the opening two minutes and had Town’s best chance during his hour on the field, stabbing wide from Edwards’ cross. Had some bright moments, in his role playing off Aaron Drinan, and others where he maybe hung onto the ball a little too long. 5

Aaron Drinan

You can’t criticise the Irishman’s workrate or his ability to hold onto the ball well at times, or lay it off on occasions, but he had little sight of goal this afternoon as Town lacked punch. The Blues are missing something when James Norwood isn’t around. 5

Alan Judge (for Dozzell, 62)

The Irishman got the final 30 minutes of this game and wasn’t really able to make a significant impact on it. 5

Tristan Nydam (for Bishop, 62)

There’s not been a lot of reasons to smile at events on the pitch of late, but this was certainly one of them. Two years to the day since his last competitive appearance, the midfielder was back and showed the tenacity which made him such a prospect when he broke into the side. He influenced the game well. 7

Tristan Nydam makes a return to the pitch. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.com

Freddie Sears (for Dobra, 62)

The former West Ham man has been in and out of the squad under Paul Cook but was back in it today and came as close as anyone to finding a winner. He fired a vicious shot wide and then lobbed off target when he should really have done better. 5

Troy Parrott (for Edwards, 70)

The teenager was used off the bench but, like so many, wasn’t able to influence the contest in the way he would have liked. 4

Oli Hawkins (for Drinan, 88)

On for the final moments as Town desperately searched for something. n/a