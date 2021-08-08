Gameday: Watch Bonne's celebration and fans' thoughts on opening day draw

Video

Published: 11:53 AM August 8, 2021

Macauley Bonne kisses his Ipswich Town shirt in front of our Gameday cameras after his late equaliser against Morecambe yesterday - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town secured a dramatic late draw at home to Morecambe in the season opener yesterday - here's all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the day.

A late leveller from boyhood Town fan Macauley Bonne secured a point for Paul Cook's men, in a 2-2 draw with the newly promoted Shrimps, who were playing their first game at this level.

The Blues were roared on by 21,000 plus fans on what was a special day for all involved.

Ross Halls was on hand to capture the sights and sounds from pitchside, plus speak to fans after the match in our Gameday video.

Here's what they had to say...

Plus, you can also watch what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the game here...