News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town's first game of the season will be all-ticket

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:53 PM July 29, 2021    Updated: 12:56 PM July 29, 2021
Fans back at Portman Road.

Tickets have gone on sale for Ipswich Town's first game of the season against Morecambe on August 7 - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town have revealed that the club's first game of the new League One season will be all-ticket.

The Blues put tickets for the August 7 Portman Road clash with newly-promoted Morecambe on sale today, with fans set to return for a league match for the first time since last December.

Because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and required protocols, the game will be all-ticket.

Adult tickets are available from £21.50, with under 12 tickets priced at £1.50. You can buy them here.

Town fans at Colchester United

Town fans at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

As has been the case for the home pre-season matches, fans who want to attend will have to provide evidence that they are either fully-vaccinated, or that they've returned a recent negative Covid-19 test.

The club said: "Any person aged 11 or over will either be required to provide proof of a NHS negative lateral flow test (no longer than 48 hours prior to the event) or proof of full vaccination (with the second dose administered at least 14 days before the relevant match)."

Town host Millwall in their final pre-season friendly this Saturday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall
  2. 2 Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store
  3. 3 Town could still move for another winger after Chaplin signing
  1. 4 Luke Woolfenden: 'It's like night and day, and I'm loving it'
  2. 5 Suffolk sprinter opens her 'dream' cafe at age of 25
  3. 6 Go-ahead for 150 new homes in Suffolk village
  4. 7 Chaplin is Cook's 'assassin' who was once taught a tough lesson by the Town boss
  5. 8 Family creates 50 new jobs by reviving two Suffolk pubs 
  6. 9 Rise in West Suffolk Covid rate one of the highest in England
  7. 10 Colchester town centre streets closed following concern over child
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Piggott is congratulated on scoring at Colchester United

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Flooding in Haverhill over the weekend

Video

Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain...

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Barnsley's Conor Chaplin celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Cha

Exclusive

Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Rangers George Edmundson during the pre-season friendly match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus