Town's first game of the season will be all-ticket

Published: 12:53 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM July 29, 2021

Tickets have gone on sale for Ipswich Town's first game of the season against Morecambe on August 7 - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town have revealed that the club's first game of the new League One season will be all-ticket.

The Blues put tickets for the August 7 Portman Road clash with newly-promoted Morecambe on sale today, with fans set to return for a league match for the first time since last December.

Because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and required protocols, the game will be all-ticket.

Adult tickets are available from £21.50, with under 12 tickets priced at £1.50. You can buy them here.

Town fans at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

As has been the case for the home pre-season matches, fans who want to attend will have to provide evidence that they are either fully-vaccinated, or that they've returned a recent negative Covid-19 test.

The club said: "Any person aged 11 or over will either be required to provide proof of a NHS negative lateral flow test (no longer than 48 hours prior to the event) or proof of full vaccination (with the second dose administered at least 14 days before the relevant match)."

Town host Millwall in their final pre-season friendly this Saturday.