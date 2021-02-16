News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Matchday Live: Blues looking for back-to-back home wins after a turbulent few days

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 PM February 16, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Northampton Town this evening

Ipswich Town take on Northampton Town this evening - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are back in action this evening when they take on Northampton Town under the Portman Road lights. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Paul Lambert's men will be looking to secure back-to-back home wins this evening following success against Blackpool 10 days ago, with that result followed by a defeat at Peterborough and a postponed visit to Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Tonight's game, against a side in trouble at the bottom of the division, comes in a week where first-team training was briefly suspended by a group of supporters protesting at Playford Road, with their calls for Lambert's departure seeing the Blues' plight widely discussed in the national media.

But the focus will be on the field this evening, with three points required as Town bid to drag themselves back towards the promotion places.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

