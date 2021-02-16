Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw with Northampton

Published: 9:59 PM February 16, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Northampton Town this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

The Czech keeper, who struggled at Peterborough last time out, was quick off his line to beat Mark Marshall to a through-ball and did well to pounce on a Jack Sowerby shot at the second attempt before suffering a blow to his head while trying to punch a corner. He recovered and got a good hand on a rocket shot from Peter Kioso, pushing it onto the post. His second half was much quieter. 6

Luke Matheson

Back in the side after missing out at Peterborough and, while struggling to get beyond Luke Thomas in the final third, made one excellent block to stop Will Hoskins scoring in the first half but struggled during this contest, just like the rest of his team-mates. This difficult experience is part of the loanee’s learning curve. 4

Luke Woolfenden

The Ipswich defence was stretched during the opening period of this game, with gaps appearing in the Town backline, but after a difficult start to the contest he found his feet and defended well enough. 4

Mark McGuinness

The loanee had some good moments and some bad moments on a night when the Town defence were ultimately lucky to escape with a clean sheet. 4

Myles Kenlock

Like Matheson he struggled to get forward in the first period while also finding Kioso tough to handle down his flank, before heading over at the start of the second period. Defended better after the break. 4

Flynn Downes

The skipper won more than his fair share of the 50/50s and tried to move his side forward but found it difficult to make ground through the middle of the pitch. Mistakes crept in as his game went on before his late red card. 4

Andre Dozzell

Some neat flicks and attempted through-balls didn’t quite find their intended targets during this game, before the midfielder was sacrificed during the second half to get James Norwood on the pitch. Had a shot deflected wide. 4

Josh Harrop

A first Ipswich start for the Preston loanee who, like Alan Judge, drifted to try and pick up possession in pockets. He did that well on occasions but didn’t have an awful lot to connect with, either in front of him or wide before being replaced. 4

Luke Thomas

The winger was back in the side and had a few decent touches in the first half but a few others he would want back as he failed to get the ball under control. He left the game 10 minutes into the second half with an injury. 4

Freddie Sears

Another game on which the forward had little impact, sadly. The willing is most certainly there but it’s just not happening for him at the moment. 3

Troy Parrott

Another start for the teenager who nearly put side in trouble with a wayward pass which Holy did well to cut out. His best sight of goal was a free-kick from 30-yards which flew harmlessly wide and it didn’t get any better, sadly. There were loose touches and times he kept the ball too long when he had an opportunity to pass. 4

Jack Lankester (for Thomas, 57)

This was Lankester’s first appearance since January 9, with the youngster having some decent touches but not being able to find the pass to break the Northampton defence down. 4

Alan Judge (for Sears, 59)

Had some clever moments during his 30 minutes on the pitch, trying to unpick the lock and taking it upon himself to play centrally and try to create. Was booked late on after penalty appeals were waved away, at which point referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to the Irishman. He wasn’t happy but did well to keep his cool. 5

Teddy Bishop (for Harrop, 59)

The midfielder was introduced from the bench to try and add some drive to the midfield and, while doing it on occasions, was not able to get on the ball in dangerous positions anywhere near often enough. 4

James Norwood (for Dozzell, 71)

The striker’s introduction did breath a little bit of life into an Ipswich side lacking ideas, having the first real chance of the game as his shot was blocked after he was fed through by Judge. 5