Gameday: 'The magic of the FA Cup is long gone at Ipswich' - Town fans on Oldham draw

Ipswich Town fell short in the FA Cup yesterday, drawing 1-1 at home to Oldham. Here's what the fans made of it.

Town looked well on their way to round two after Wes Burns’ eighth-minute goal put a full-strength home side in front.

However, complacency crept in as Town’s tempo dropped, allowing Davis Keillor-Dunn to equalise just before the break.

Paul Cook’s side needed a Christian Walton penalty save, stopping Dylan Bahamboula’s spot kick, to remain level and, while Town did create chances in the second half, never tested visiting goalkeeper Jason Leutwiler enough to force a winner.

Here's what Town fans made of it, speaking to Ross Halls for Gameday...

And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren thought of it all...



