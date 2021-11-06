Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their FA Cup draw with Oldham

Ipswich Town failed to book their spot in the second round of the FA Cup and now face a replay with Oldham following today's 1-1 draw. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Ultimately, Walton’s penalty save has kept Ipswich in the FA Cup as he dived to his right to stop Dylan Bahamboula’s spot kick. Had virtually nothing to do in the first half, other than picking the ball out of the net, before being called into further action in the second. He’s a real asset to this team. 8

Kane Vincent-Young

Showed a few signs of the old Vincent-Young, attacking the Oldham box and pulling out the odd stepover to try and beat his man, but also had a few moments where he was caught out of position at the back. Was replaced at the break. 5

Toto Nsiala

The centre-half got in a tangle for the Oldham equaliser, during which he looked to have done enough to remove the danger before the ball was worked back to Davis Keillor-Dunn to curl home. Not his best afternoon. 5

George Edmundson

Playing against the club where he began his career, the defender had the better of his man but did allow the Oldham forwards too much space on occasions as he looked to switch off. Made a great tackle after the break to stop the advances of Callum Whelan inside the box. 6

Cameron Burgess

Came into the starting line-up after playing so well from the bench at Wycombe but, in a system which relies on full-backs getting up and down, he wasn’t able to do that as readily as Cook will have liked. Defended well, though, before, like Vincent-Young, coming off at the break. 5

Sam Morsy

The Town captain was clearly a better football player than his opposite numbers in this game but, like many of his team-mates, was guilty of some slack moments. Had ups and downs throughout the game but will surely come back stronger. 5

Lee Evans

Saw plenty of the ball and was able to sweep it around the pitch, without being able to bring the forward momentum to the side he has managed recently. After much confusion, it was Evans who was adjudged to have pulled back his man to give away the penalty. 5

Wes Burns

Put Town ahead with an excellent finish from Macauley Bonne’s flashed ball after just eight minutes, reversing a combination which has proved so fruitful for Town earlier in the season. Had a few good moments, particularly in the first half as he attacked the box. They dried up in the second, though. 6

Bersant Celina

Showed his clever feet on several occasions as he teased the Oldham defence but, on a few instances, it just didn’t come off for him in terms of threatening the goal. Played centrally and wide left, following the introduction of Conor Chaplin. 5

Kyle Edwards

Looks to be growing in confidence by the game and had a few dangerous moments in this one, attacking the box and getting to the byline. Made a crucial intervention before the break, stopping Oldham from taking the lead, before appearing to limp off just after the break. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious. 6

Macauley Bonne

Was quickly involved in this one, having two early headers saved and firing in the ball which Burns reacted quickly to in order to give the Blues the lead. That’s where his chances ended, though, while he continued to work hard after the break. 5

Janoi Donacien (for Vincent-Young, 46)

On at the break and his first involvement saw him booked as Town conceded a penalty, with the defender and his team-mates confused as to why it had been awarded. It turns out it was for a foul by Lee Evans. 5

Matt Penney (for Burgess, 46)

Also introduced at the break and was able to get forward a little more than Donacien on the opposite flank. Got beyond his man well but couldn’t deliver the telling ball. 6

Conor Chaplin (for Edwards, 53)

The most influential of Town’s subs and, probably, the most impactful of all the attacking players used by Cook in this one. He was bright, active and took up good positions, both on and off the ball. Had been in good form prior to dropping out of the side. 7

Sone Aluko (for Burns, 83)

Had a couple of openings but wasn’t able to make them count during his brief time on the pitch. n/a

Rekeem Harper (for Evans, 83)

Wasn’t able to impact the game after coming on. n/a