Everything you need to know about Ipswich Town v Oxford - how to watch, betting and more
Ipswich Town host Oxford United tomorrow - here's everything you need to know about the game...
When and where
The match will be played at Portman Road, with a 3pm kick-off.
It will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing national coronavirus lockdown, but will be available to stream live...
How to watch
Season ticket holders can watch the game without charge as part of their package - you just need to redeem your unique code prior to the match.
To do that, visit the club's ticketing website and sign in using your supporter ID and password. Once you have signed in, click on your name at the top of the page and this will take you through to your dashboard where you will see your iFollow code on the left side of the screen. You can then use that to watch the game.
If you're not a season ticket holder, you can still watch the game on iFollow for the price of £10.
To do that, simply click here and follow the instructions.
Talking point
Aside from the ongoing drama surrounding boss Paul Lambert's future, amid fan protests and calls for his head, this game represents another chance for Town to improve their abysmal record against League One's top sides.
They've lost all nine of their games against the league's top seven sides so far this season and, though Oxford sit in eighth spot, getting a result - or even a point - against the red-hot U's would be progress.
Referee and officials
The match will be refereed by Marc Edwards, who's taken charge of 20 League One, League Two, FA Cup, EFL Cup and EFL Trophy games this season, handing out 72 yellow cards but no reds.
This will be his first Town match of the season. His assistants will be Darren Blunden and Garry Maskell, while the fourth official will be Carl Brook.
League positions
Town moved up to 11th in the table after their miserable 0-0 draw with Northampton on Tuesday night.
A win could move them up to ninth, level on points with Oxford but likely below them on goal difference.
A defeat could see them drop as low as 14th, which would be their lowest position of the season and for many years.
Oxford, who are eighth, could move into sixth with a win, or drop to tenth with a loss.
Form
Ipswich have lost two, drawn two and won one of their last five games.
Oxford, in contrast, are in much better form - they've won four of their last five, and set a club record recently with nine straight wins.
Betting
Oxford are the favourites to win the game, with the best odds of 23/20 available at numerous bookies, according to Oddschecker.
You can get 5/2 on a draw, or 37/13 on a Town win.