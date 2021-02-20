Matchday Live: Lambert leads Blues against Oxford at end of a turbulent week

Live

Published: 12:00 PM February 20, 2021

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United at Portman Road this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The game, which sees the Blues take on the side sitting eighth in League One, comes at the end of another turbulent week for the Blues, which has seen fans protest at the training ground, manager Paul Lambert hit out at the club's structure, the club widely discussed in the national media and revelations that two players are deeply unhappy having been banished to the Under 23 side.

Lambert's tenure is surely hanging by a thread, with a departure looking increasingly more likely in the coming days. The Town boss met with owner Marcus Evans yesterday.

First on the agenda, though is a game against Oxford - a side Lambert's Town have yet to score against in three League One attempts.

You can follow the game live here with us.