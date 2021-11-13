News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: Two in-form League One sides battle at Portman Road

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM November 13, 2021
Ipswich Town face Oxford United this afternoon

Ipswich Town face Oxford United this afternoon - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United at Portman Road this afternoon - you can follow the game live with us right here.

This match pits two of League One's form sides against each other, with Oxford top of the form table over the last six games and Ipswich sitting fourth. In reality, though, it's sixth against ninth.

The two teams have met four times since Ipswich were relegated to League One, with three of those ending in 0-0 draws and the other resulting in a 1-0 Oxford win.

Surely this afternoon will be different, though?

You can follow the game live right here.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Elveden sex attack good Samaritan tells of 'dreadful shame' in men
  2. 2 9 of the most beautiful gift shops in Suffolk 
  3. 3 Check out Suffolk's newest artisanal coffee shop and bakery
  1. 4 Tough decisions, a big blow, an unexpected bonus and an area Town must dominate as Oxford visit
  2. 5 All of Town's American owners to visit for Sunderland clash as Blues target 28,000 attendance
  3. 6 Car damaged after brick wall collapses in Framlingham
  4. 7 Cook responds to Robinson's 'they'll be cautious' claim
  5. 8 70-plus people in hospital in Suffolk suffering from Covid
  6. 9 Life of company founder 'cruelly cut short' by failings, family claims
  7. 10 Isolated outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Essex
Ipswich Town vs Oxford United
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood warms up before Ipswich Town's friendly at Dartford

Football | Exclusive

Norwood training with U23s and transfer-listed by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The fire in Ancells Close, Lawshall, on November 5 captured by a neighbour

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Family overwhelmed with support after losing possessions in house fire

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper celebrates converting his penalty at Portman Road against Colchester Utd

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy

Town top Trophy group after young Hammers are docked points

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Elveden sex assault on runner

Suffolk Constabulary | Video

Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon