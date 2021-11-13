Matchday Live: Two in-form League One sides battle at Portman Road

Live

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United at Portman Road this afternoon - you can follow the game live with us right here.

This match pits two of League One's form sides against each other, with Oxford top of the form table over the last six games and Ipswich sitting fourth. In reality, though, it's sixth against ninth.

The two teams have met four times since Ipswich were relegated to League One, with three of those ending in 0-0 draws and the other resulting in a 1-0 Oxford win.

Surely this afternoon will be different, though?

You can follow the game live right here.

Kick-off is at 3pm.