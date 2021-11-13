Live
Matchday Live: Two in-form League One sides battle at Portman Road
Published: 12:00 PM November 13, 2021
- Credit: Steve Waller
Ipswich Town take on Oxford United at Portman Road this afternoon - you can follow the game live with us right here.
This match pits two of League One's form sides against each other, with Oxford top of the form table over the last six games and Ipswich sitting fourth. In reality, though, it's sixth against ninth.
The two teams have met four times since Ipswich were relegated to League One, with three of those ending in 0-0 draws and the other resulting in a 1-0 Oxford win.
Surely this afternoon will be different, though?
You can follow the game live right here.
Kick-off is at 3pm.
Most Read
- 1 Elveden sex attack good Samaritan tells of 'dreadful shame' in men
- 2 9 of the most beautiful gift shops in Suffolk
- 3 Check out Suffolk's newest artisanal coffee shop and bakery
- 4 Tough decisions, a big blow, an unexpected bonus and an area Town must dominate as Oxford visit
- 5 All of Town's American owners to visit for Sunderland clash as Blues target 28,000 attendance
- 6 Car damaged after brick wall collapses in Framlingham
- 7 Cook responds to Robinson's 'they'll be cautious' claim
- 8 70-plus people in hospital in Suffolk suffering from Covid
- 9 Life of company founder 'cruelly cut short' by failings, family claims
- 10 Isolated outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Essex