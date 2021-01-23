Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Peterborough United

Opinion

Published: 6:09 PM January 23, 2021

Mark McGuinness on his knees after heading into his own net. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Peterborough this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

The goalkeeper’s first half consisted of tipping a Siriki Dembele shot around the post before gratefully looking up to see Jonson Clarke-Harris’s penalty fly over the top of the bar. His second saw him look on as Mark McGuinness sliced into his own net. He went up for a late corner but couldn’t get anything on the delivery. 5

Luke Chambers looks frustrated as Peterborough United players celebrate behind him. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers

The skipper found ways to get forward a little more than he has in recent week during the first half but wasn’t able to connect with his crosses and at times left gaps in behind him. His second half included a string of loose balls. 4

Toto Nsiala

Last weekend’s man-of-the-match started well with some good aerial wins but, once again, gave away a spot kick in oh-so-familiar fashion as he dragged down Dembele. This time, though, there was a reprieve as the Posh striker fired over. He couldn’t resist nibbling in for tackles in dangerous areas throughout the game before putting the ball in the net in stoppage time only for the goal to be ruled out after the ball was already adjudged to have crossed the goal line prior to the cross. 4

Toto Nsiala making a point with the referee after the match. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Mark McGuinness

The Arsenal loanee won some excellent headers early on but this game will be remembered for the own goal which sliced off his foot and flew into the net. Aside from that he had a decent enough game but did get dragged about and turned by Clarke-Harris on a few occasions. 4

Stephen Ward

Sadly the Irishman wasn’t able to have a real impact on this game in any area of the field. He started his time in Blue well but looks a little off the pace at the moment having missed time through injury earlier in the season. 4

Stephen Ward with a throw in against Peterborough United. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Flynn Downes

The major force in the Town engine room is a long way from being fully fit and is not yet near being the player who dominated games last season, but we did say growing flashes of his tenacity in this game. It’s something Town have been sorely missing. 5

Andre Dozzell

Not a good afternoon for the youngster. When he’s at his best he seems to play on instinct, seeing the field and playing passes that others simply can’t. But today he was ponderous at times and, as a result, gave possession away when he ordinarily would not have. There will be better days. 4

Teddy Bishop on the ball as Jack Taylor closes in. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teddy Bishop

A second-successive start for the homegrown midfielder who, after a slow start, began to get into his groove by the time the first-half was winding down. He kept playing but was quiet after the break before eventually being replaced. 5

Alan Judge

Kept his place wide on the right and had some clever moments in the first half, which dried up as the game went on. He was replaced by Thomas with 16 minutes remaining. 4

Gwion Edwards

Started the game in his favoured wide-left role and had a few threatening runs at defenders before making the box more regularly in the final 20 minutes. Town’s top scorer couldn’t hit the target, though. 5

Gwion Edwards in a battle with Peterborough skipper Mark Beevers. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Aaron Drinan

As we’ve come to expect from the Irishman his link play was decent and he brought midfielders into the game, but too much of his work came with his back to goal and heading away from the Peterborough box without threatening the opposition goal. 4

Freddie Sears (for Drinan, 74)

The forward had a couple of bright moments but wasn’t able to force the issue during his time on the field. 5

Jon Nolan (for Bishop, 74)

His first touch was a shot which Pym tipped over before his second was another effort blocked at source. Some nice touches from the midfielder, who was making his first appearance since the middle of December. 5

New signing Luke Thomas drives forwards in the snow. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Thomas (for Judge, 74)

The debutant was given the final 16 minutes of this game and looked bright, ran at his man and created openings for others. He will surely start on Tuesday night. 5