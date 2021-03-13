Matchday Live: Will it be third time lucky for Cook as Plymouth visit?

Live

Published: 12:00 PM March 13, 2021

Ipswich Town are in action against Plymouth Argyle this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

Manager Paul Cook takes charge of his third Town game this afternoon, having drawn one and lost the other during his first two.

“They have an outstanding young manager in Ryan Lowe,” Cook said of the Plymouth boss.

“He’s done well at Bury and then gone down to Plymouth and had instant success, so with Stephen Schumacher’s (assistant) help and the rest of his staff they’re building the club and Plymouth and it’s great to see.

“Plymouth will be better for it in 12 months’ time and I think they will be knocking on the door of the play-offs. They’ve had some great results this season and, like everyone else, they’ve had their dips. But that’s part of Ryan’s development and learning as a manager.

“We’re in for a really tough game and we’re looking forward to it.”

You can follow the action live with us right here.