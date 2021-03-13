News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: Will it be third time lucky for Cook as Plymouth visit?

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM March 13, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Plymouth Argyle this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Plymouth Argyle this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in action against Plymouth Argyle this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

Manager Paul Cook takes charge of his third Town game this afternoon, having drawn one and lost the other during his first two.

“They have an outstanding young manager in Ryan Lowe,” Cook said of the Plymouth boss. 

“He’s done well at Bury and then gone down to Plymouth and had instant success, so with Stephen Schumacher’s (assistant) help and the rest of his staff they’re building the club and Plymouth and it’s great to see. 

“Plymouth will be better for it in 12 months’ time and I think they will be knocking on the door of the play-offs. They’ve had some great results this season and, like everyone else, they’ve had their dips. But that’s part of Ryan’s development and learning as a manager. 

“We’re in for a really tough game and we’re looking forward to it.” 

You can follow the action live with us right here.

Most Read

  1. 1 New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in
  2. 2 'Nobody's safe until we're all safe' - Suffolk's latest mass vaccine centre opens
  3. 3 Sudbury school friends launch dream American-style street food trailer
  1. 4 Firm 'on the brink of collapse' due to trade disruption with the EU
  2. 5 Residents' anger at 'incredibly loud' noise from 100-home development
  3. 6 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
  4. 7 Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help
  5. 8 Suffolk landmark's demolition to feature on TV's Scrap Kings
  6. 9 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
  7. 10 'Kick in the teeth' if bridge connecting coastal resorts closes over summer
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Upthorpe Wood in Stanton at night lit by fairy lights

Food and Drink

Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Glemham Road, Sweffling

Car stolen from front of home

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing a Covid-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught

Coronavirus

Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Grace, has used the national lockdown as a chance to really focus on her modelling

Grace, 14, signed by Storm Models

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus