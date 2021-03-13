Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over Plymouth

Published: 6:09 PM March 13, 2021 Updated: 6:12 PM March 13, 2021

Ipswich Town beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

A quiet afternoon in the end for the big Czech goalkeeper, who did everything he needed to do well enough. His only real save saw him hold a Lewis MacLeod shot well, with most of Plymouth’s threat coming from crosses into the box. Will be happy with his clean sheet. 6

Luke Chambers

The skipper was busy during this game, with the vast majority of the Plymouth threat coming down his right side, just as it did in the reverse fixture. The Pilgrims got more balls into the box than Town would have liked but Chambers wasn’t beaten by his man on too many occasions at all. 7

Plymouths Niall Ennis cuts out the run of Flynn Downes, with Toto Nsiala closing in. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Toto Nsiala

Another good performance from the centre-half, who won plenty of aerial balls and got his foot to a couple of dangerous opportunities on the ground. His partnership with James Wilson is a solid one - both got through this game very well. 8

James Wilson

We know Wilson is a solid defender and he was that once again in this game, barely putting a foot wrong as he won his headers and stepped in to tackle when needed. We saw a little more of his on-ball ability, too, with a couple of moments where he stepped out of defence to move forward while also flighting one superb ball forward which Kayden Jackson couldn’t finish. 8

Myles Kenlock

A solid performance from the homegrown left-back, which consisted of two excellently-timed defensive headers on the edge of his own six-yard box as well as a couple of promising ventures forward and one shot wide. He’s benefitting from a proper run in the side. 8

Flynn Downes receiving attention, ahead of going off with an injury. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Flynn Downes

The midfielder started this game excellently, showing the drive, bite and ability on the ball which Cook covets so much as he took charge in the centre of the park. Sadly, his game was ended early by a hamstring injury which hopefully won’t keep him out too long. Had he stayed on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes, he would surely have been man-of-the-match. 7

Andre Dozzell

Dozzell clearly enjoys playing alongside good friend Downes, with the pair linking up well early, which allowed Town’s No.23 to drive through the middle on a couple of occasions. Once Downes departed he was a little quieter but still kept his side moving. Has played a lot of football this season. 6

Alan Judge takes a first half free kick as hail falls at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Alan Judge

At the end of what has been a difficult and hectic week, following the sad loss of his mother and a furore involving referee Darren Drysdale, the Irishman would have been delighted to be back doing what he does best. He tested Mike Cooper with an early free-kick and kept Ipswich moving nicely from the left flank, with his best chance coming after the break when he couldn’t connect well enough with a Jackson cross as he fired a good opportunity into the stands. Had another shot blocked behind by Will Aimson. 6

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman started this game extremely well, testing his full-back and forcing errors, but as it went on he became more and more quiet, certainly in an attacking sense. Did his bit defensively to help Chambers. 6

Troy Parrott rounds Plymouth keeper Mike Cooper to give Town a first half lead. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Troy Parrott

The Irishman, back in the side, opened his account just four minutes in as Adam Lewis presented him with a chance to touch round the keeper and roll home, showing good composure in his finish. Battled away before being replaced just after the hour mark, taking up some good positions and dropping deep to try and get on the ball and free Kayden Jackson. He has a lot of quality. 7

Kayden Jackson

This was the striker’s first start since his rec card against Sunderland in January and he was lively in the opening minutes, pressing at every opportunity and looking to pressurise opponents into mistakes. It worked. His touch was good but he will be disappointed not to have finished after being put through by Wilson. Had two good crossing opportunities after the break, picking out Judge well with the first and flashing through the box with the second. 6

Town players celebrate with Troy Parrott after he had given them a first half lead. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Teddy Bishop (for Downes, 37)

The midfielder played more minutes than he would have expected this weekend as he replaced Downes before the break, having some neat touches without having too many opportunities to drive with the ball at his feet. Started deeper, finished as the No.10. 6

Aaron Drinan (for Parrott, 64)

On for the final 30 minutes and didn’t have too many sights of goal, though he did play a nice ball across for Judge to have a shooting opportunity. 5

Cole Skuse (for Jackson, 64)

It’s great to see the old stager back on the football pitch again, moving the ball around well on a few occasions and making a couple of good interceptions. He looks to have a real role to play during the run-in. 6

Cole Skuse comes on the pitch as a second half substitute. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Keanan Bennetts (for Judge, 81)

Got into a couple of good positions but wasn’t able to use the ball well enough when he got there. n/a

Jack Lankester (for Edwards, 81)

Had a couple of bright touches and won a corner well, without having too much time to make an impact. n/a