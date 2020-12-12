Matchday Live: Lambert makes one change to his side on day fans return

Live

Published: 12:00 PM December 12, 2020 Updated: 2:08 PM December 12, 2020

Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth at Portman Road this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in action against Portsmouth this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

It's third against fourth at Portman Road on the day 2,000 fans return to Portman Road - the first time spectators have been inside the stadium since March 7.

“It would be and it would be even better if we had a massive strong squad that gives us that chance," manager Paul Lambert said, when asked how good it would be to beat a promotion rival.

“But that’s where we are at the minute and, as I’ve said before, we’re competing really well, not playing great every week.

“Last Saturday I didn’t realise we had 67 per cent of the ball away from home, which is a really good stat.

“So we’re forcing the issue with teams, we’re trying to play good football, and we’re trying to win games."

Follow the game live with us right here.