Live
Matchday Live: Lambert makes one change to his side on day fans return
- Credit: Pagepix
Ipswich Town are in action against Portsmouth this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.
It's third against fourth at Portman Road on the day 2,000 fans return to Portman Road - the first time spectators have been inside the stadium since March 7.
“It would be and it would be even better if we had a massive strong squad that gives us that chance," manager Paul Lambert said, when asked how good it would be to beat a promotion rival.
“But that’s where we are at the minute and, as I’ve said before, we’re competing really well, not playing great every week.
“Last Saturday I didn’t realise we had 67 per cent of the ball away from home, which is a really good stat.
“So we’re forcing the issue with teams, we’re trying to play good football, and we’re trying to win games."
Follow the game live with us right here.
Most Read
- 1 Which Suffolk schools will end term a day early before Christmas under new rules?
- 2 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier?
- 3 All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich
- 4 Coronavirus infection rates rise in every Suffolk district
- 5 Suffolk business searched as part of multi-million pound tax fraud investigation
- 6 Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines
- 7 Chain's shop workers given Boxing Day break
- 8 Coronavirus infection rates on the increase again across majority of Suffolk
- 9 New specialist school opens in renovated Grade II listed manor
- 10 Arrest warrant issued for Kesgrave man accused of animal sex crimes