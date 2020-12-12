News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: Lambert makes one change to his side on day fans return

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM December 12, 2020    Updated: 2:08 PM December 12, 2020
Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth at Portman Road this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth at Portman Road this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in action against Portsmouth this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

It's third against fourth at Portman Road on the day 2,000 fans return to Portman Road - the first time spectators have been inside the stadium since March 7.

“It would be and it would be even better if we had a massive strong squad that gives us that chance," manager Paul Lambert said, when asked how good it would be to beat a promotion rival.

“But that’s where we are at the minute and, as I’ve said before, we’re competing really well, not playing great every week.

“Last Saturday I didn’t realise we had 67 per cent of the ball away from home, which is a really good stat.

“So we’re forcing the issue with teams, we’re trying to play good football, and we’re trying to win games."

Follow the game live with us right here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Which Suffolk schools will end term a day early before Christmas under new rules?
  2. 2 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier? 
  3. 3 All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich
  1. 4 Coronavirus infection rates rise in every Suffolk district
  2. 5 Suffolk business searched as part of multi-million pound tax fraud investigation
  3. 6 Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines
  4. 7 Chain's shop workers given Boxing Day break
  5. 8 Coronavirus infection rates on the increase again across majority of Suffolk
  6. 9 New specialist school opens in renovated Grade II listed manor
  7. 10 Arrest warrant issued for Kesgrave man accused of animal sex crimes

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk 'very unlikely' to move into tier three restrictions, says MP

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Giant knitted Christmas tree put up in village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Woman admits defrauding pre-school out of thousands of pounds

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

The Suffolk pubs rated as some of the best in the country

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus