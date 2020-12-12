Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 loss to Portsmouth

Opinion

Published: 6:03 PM December 12, 2020 Updated: 11:13 PM December 12, 2020

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Portsmouth this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Ipswich Town were beaten by Portsmouth this afternoon. - Credit: Steve waller

David Cornell

Made good first impressions on fans who were seeing him live for the first time by superbly pushing a John Marquis shot away and then catching a following corner well, before having little chance with Ryan Williams’ two first-half goals. Was beaten to a punch as John Marquis rattled the bar before Ronan Curtis did the same from range, while the Town keeper then made an excellent stop to deny Sean Raggett. Had a few moments where he looked a little shaky and a couple of stray kicks, but this was a decent display. 7

Luke Chambers

The skipper was solid throughout the opening period, showing some good touches in attacking areas as he linked with Armando Dobra, before losing out in the air to Ronan Curtis in the build-up to Williams’ second goal. Plenty of Ipswich players were losing 50/50s by the end of this game, the skipper among them. 5

Luke Woolfenden

An up-and-down afternoon for the centre-half who made some good interceptions, played some good passes and even found himself on the wing at times as Ipswich looked to break. Also had some moments where he was beaten to the punch and couldn’t cut out the cross for the opening goal. 5

David Cornell makes a good save early in Ipswich Town's loss to Portsmouth - Credit: Steve Waller

Mark McGuinness

The Arsenal loanee was in the thick of the action at the start of this game as he headed and kicked everything in sight as Ipswich had to defend deep at times. He dealt with most situations well but had a few issues under bouncing balls and also missed a couple of important interceptions which he was lucky to get away with. Headed a corner over the top late on after climbing superbly. 6

Stephen Ward

The Irishman made a telling contribution last weekend at Plymouth as he played a direct role in the Blues’ turnaround but wasn’t able to do so on this occasion. Wasn’t able to get forward on too many occasions and had a few tough moments at the back. 5

Andre Dozzell

Back in the side after suspension and was arguably Ipswich’s top performer, especially in the first half. He had a real zip about his passing, spreading play regularly and looking for killer balls when possible. He was able to run with the ball on a few occasions too, looking to drive his side forward, but wasn’t able to have that same impact in the second half. 7

Andre Dozzell fires a shot at goal during Ipswich Town's home loss to Portsmouth - Credit: Steve Waller

Jon Nolan

The midfielder limped out of this game after a little more than half-an-hour and, prior to his departure, had struggled to influence the game in the final third and was guilty of giving the ball away in dangerous areas on at least two occasions. 4

Armando Dobra

Started this game wide on the right but ended up playing through the middle, with a few threatening moments throughout this game. He’s positive on the ball, looks to drive when he’s in possession and had a few defensive positives as well. Had Town’s best chance as he broke through the middle before his shot was saved by the goalkeeper. 7

Jack Lankester challenges for the ball against Portsmouth - Credit: Steve Waller

Jack Lankester

The young attacker started wide on the left but, despite showing willing whenever he got on the ball, he had a quiet game. He moved things up a level after the break but wasn’t able to force the issue before being replaced. 5

Alan Judge

The Irishman started this match as the central attacker behind Kayden Jackson but wasn’t able to influence the game on too many occasions or connect with his striker. Ended the game wide on the right. 4

Kayden Jackson

Last week’s match-winner started as the central striker once again in this game and ran willingly throughout his time on the field without having a real sniff at goal. Had some good moments with his back to goal and a few more when he was chopped down when looking to drive into the box. 5

Paul Lambert appeals to the referee during Ipswich Town's loss to Portsmouth - Credit: Steve Waller

Brett McGavin (for Nolan, 33)

On for the injured Nolan after half an hour and was composed on the ball throughout without being able to drive his side forward on too many occasions. 5

Keanan Bennetts (for Judge, 62)

The wide man was given the final half-an-hour wide on the left and had a few teasing moments where he looked to create and run at his man without being able to find an end product. 5

Aaron Drinan (for Jackson, 62)

Perhaps surprisingly was called for from the bench before Hawkins and didn’t have too many chances to impact the game in the final third, aside from a shot which was blocked as he looked to get his effort away. 5

Oli Hawkins (for Lankester, 70)

The former Portsmouth man got his chance to try and make something happen from the bench but, aside from winning a couple of headers deep had little impact on the game. 4



