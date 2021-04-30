FA Youth Cup LIVE: Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
- Credit: Ross Halls
Ipswich Town and Sheffield United go head to head in the last eight of the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road, this afternoon, kick-off 5pm. And we will provide live updates from the game.
The winners entertain Arsenal or Liverpool in the semi-final.
This is the furthest Town have progressed in the prestigious competition since they won it back in 2005 and they are the only club outside of the Premier League to make it to the final eight.
Sheffield United are the only other Category Two academy club left standing, with West Brom and Aston Villa having already made it to the semis on the other side of the draw.
Town are the only team left who had to come into the competition in round one.
On the way they have beaten Southend 4-1, Chelmsford 5-0, Fulham 3-2, Swindon 3-1 and Middlesbrough 1-0.
