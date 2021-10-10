45 pictures from Ipswich Town's 2-1 Shrewsbury win

Ipswich Town moved up to 14th in the League One table following yesterday's 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury.
Macauley Bonne ultimately scored the winner for the Blues, heading home Lee Evans' corner soon after half-time to ensure his side claimed three points.
Conor Chaplin had given the Blues the lead, stabbing home after Shrewsbury keeper Marko Marosi had saved Bonne's initial header, before Shaun Whalley fired home a leveller.
Town came out strongly at the start of the second period, following a flat end to the first half, with Bonne taking advantage as he headed home expertly.
Steve Waller captured the best of the action here.
Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman was taken to hospital with a heart issue during his side's defeat at Portman Road.
