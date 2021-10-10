45 pictures from Ipswich Town's 2-1 Shrewsbury win

Published: 5:00 AM October 10, 2021

Conor Chaplin wheels away after breaking the deadlock and putting Town a goal in front. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Ipswich Town moved up to 14th in the League One table following yesterday's 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury.

Macauley Bonne ultimately scored the winner for the Blues, heading home Lee Evans' corner soon after half-time to ensure his side claimed three points.

Conor Chaplin had given the Blues the lead, stabbing home after Shrewsbury keeper Marko Marosi had saved Bonne's initial header, before Shaun Whalley fired home a leveller.

Town came out strongly at the start of the second period, following a flat end to the first half, with Bonne taking advantage as he headed home expertly.

Steve Waller captured the best of the action here.

Thumbs up from Town manager Paul Cook ahead of the game - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

George Edmundson battles with Shrewsbury Towns Daniel Udoh. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Cook yelling instructions early in the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cameron Burgess and Matt Penney battle withy Ryan Bowman. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Cook looks on. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman was taken to hospital with a heart issue during his side’s defeat at Portman Road. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Cameron Burgess in action against Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne heads on for Conor Chaplin to break the deadlock. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin celebrates after scoring to give Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town fans cheer as Conor Chaplin celebrates breaking the deadlock, to give town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin jumps in celebration after scoring to give Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans, Macauley Bonne and Scott Fraser celebrate with Conor Chaplin after he had given Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Shrewsbury Town keeper Marko Marosi has words with Towns Macauley Bonne. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Shaun Whalley (centre) celebrates after scoring for Shrewsbury to level the game 1-1. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Matt Penney in action against Shrewsbury Town - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans fires in a free kick. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Macauley Bonne pictured after scoring Towns second goal in the 2-1 win over Shrewsbury. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Town players celebrate with Macauley Bonne, after he had scored the winner, in the 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in action against Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Sam Morsy fires in the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town fans pictured at the Shrewsbury Town game. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Confusion ahead of the introduction of Toto Nsiala. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Toto Nsiala drives the ball forward. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Sam Morsy charges forwards. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky climbing over teammate George Edmundson as he makes a second half save - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne pictured during the Shrewsbury Town game. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Town fans at the game. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Macauley Bonne (partly hidden on right) heads Town back into the lead, in their 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town, - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Macauley Bonne dives in, but was a whisker away from getting a foot to the ball, in this second half chance. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Scott Fraser pictured after the game. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Cameron Burgess picking up a yellow card. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Macauley Bonne heads Town back into the lead. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Conor Chaplin s after team-mate Macauley Bonne had scored to make it 2-1. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien fires in a cross. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Macauley Bonne dives in, but was a whisker away from getting a foot to the ball, in this second half chance. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Toto Nsiala takes a throw in. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Joe Pigott battles with Nathanael Ogbeta. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Lee Evans pictured after the game. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Sam Morsy applayds fans after the game. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Cameron Burgess applauds fans after the game. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Shrewsbury team manager Steve Cotterill pictured after the game - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Scott Fraser looks to be brought down by David Davis, but his appeals for a penalty were waved away and he shown a yellow card by referee Will Finnie. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Scott Fraser is show the yellow card by referee Will Finnie after going down in the penalty area. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw



