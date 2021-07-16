News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Change of venue for Stevenage friendly means Town fans can attend

Andy Warren

Published: 10:14 AM July 16, 2021    Updated: 10:29 AM July 16, 2021
Joe Pigott has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town fans may get their first glimpse of Joe Pigott in action on Tuesday - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town’s planned pre-season game with Stevenage will now be played in front of a crowd following a change of venue. 

The Blues had been due to take on the League Two club behind-closed-doors at Stevenage’s training ground on Tuesday afternoon, but the game will now be played at Needham Market, with supporters able to attend. 

The match will kick-off at 1pm, with adult tickets costing £10 and concessions £5. 

Tuesday’s game will be the first opportunity for supporters to watch new signings Joe Pigott and Scott Fraser in action, following their arrivals this week. 

So far in pre-season, the Town first-team have won 1-0 at Dartford, with Paul Cook’s senior players featuring for 45 minutes at Princes Park. 

A Town XI lost the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy on penalties at Bury Town on Tuesday night, with exiled players Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop and Myles Kenlock featuring. 

Author Picture Icon
