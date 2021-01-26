News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: It's Ipswich Town v Sunderland under the Portman Road lights

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 PM January 26, 2021   
Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town take on Sunderland this evening

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town take on Sunderland this evening - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are back in action this evening when they take on Sunderland under the Portman Road lights - 7.45pm.

The game is live on Sky Sports, with the Blues looking to bounce back from Saturday's home loss to Peterborough.

“Any game I’ve played, whether I was a player or whether I was a manager, I always go and try and win,” Paul Lambert said.

“I never sit back and wait for a team to come at us. I’ve not been brought up that way.

“I don’t want to sit there, I want the lads to go and express themselves and try and win. If we do what we did on Saturday, then Sunderland will have a hard game.”

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
  2. 2 WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB
  3. 3 Police on scene of 'ongoing incident' in Ipswich cul-de-sac
  1. 4 Teenager seriously injured in Ipswich stabbing
  2. 5 'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19
  3. 6 Watch: What next for Debenhams stores across Suffolk and Essex?
  4. 7 'No vaccine appointments cancelled' amid Woodbridge centre closure
  5. 8 Concerns over lack of coronavirus vaccine centres in north Suffolk
  6. 9 Jack Whomes to be freed after 23 years in jail for 'Essex Boys' murders
  7. 10 'I don't agree... I'm doing what's best for my career' - new signing Thomas responds to Ismael's 'unprofessional' accusations
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Football

Ipswich Town 'disappointed' at newspaper stance - Evans stands by Lambert

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

COMMENT: Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town record is dreadful - it's time to go

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon

Football

The Verdict: More delusion and fabrication... Sorry Mr Lambert, this is...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus