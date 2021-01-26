Matchday Live: It's Ipswich Town v Sunderland under the Portman Road lights

Live

Published: 5:00 PM January 26, 2021

Ipswich Town are back in action this evening when they take on Sunderland under the Portman Road lights - 7.45pm.

The game is live on Sky Sports, with the Blues looking to bounce back from Saturday's home loss to Peterborough.

“Any game I’ve played, whether I was a player or whether I was a manager, I always go and try and win,” Paul Lambert said.

“I never sit back and wait for a team to come at us. I’ve not been brought up that way.

“I don’t want to sit there, I want the lads to go and express themselves and try and win. If we do what we did on Saturday, then Sunderland will have a hard game.”

You can follow the game live with us right here.