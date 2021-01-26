Live
Matchday Live: It's Ipswich Town v Sunderland under the Portman Road lights
Published: 5:00 PM January 26, 2021
Ipswich Town are back in action this evening when they take on Sunderland under the Portman Road lights - 7.45pm.
The game is live on Sky Sports, with the Blues looking to bounce back from Saturday's home loss to Peterborough.
“Any game I’ve played, whether I was a player or whether I was a manager, I always go and try and win,” Paul Lambert said.
“I never sit back and wait for a team to come at us. I’ve not been brought up that way.
“I don’t want to sit there, I want the lads to go and express themselves and try and win. If we do what we did on Saturday, then Sunderland will have a hard game.”
You can follow the game live with us right here.
