Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Sunderland draw

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Sunderland this afternoon - Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Had very little to do in the first half before being beaten by Nathan Broadhead’s excellent finish at the start of the second period. Responded to that with an excellent save to deny Ross Stewart, on an afternoon where he also caught a succession of good high balls. 7

Janoi Donacien

The versatile defender lined up on the right of a back three and looked instantly comfortable in the role, which allowed him to defend the positions on the pitch he feels most comfortable in and still get forward to support Wes Burns. Things got a little tougher after the break for the Town defence but Donacien still contributed by mopping up dangerous moments on a couple of occasions. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Deployed at the heart of the back three, the academy product seemed to enjoy what amounted to something of a sweeper role in this side. Had some tough moments and some important ones, too, particularly late on with a couple of vital clearances. 7

Sone Aluko, George Edmundson and Lee Evans react after Town had conceded. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

George Edmundson

Town’s best player so far this season enjoyed another excellent afternoon, as he lined up on the left of the back three and dealt with a succession of difficult situations with ease. Had a few more difficult moments in the second half but got through them well enough. Kieran McKenna will enjoy working with the former Rangers man. 8

Wes Burns

Seeing the Welshman’s name on an Ipswich team-sheet once again was a huge plus and he showed just why in the opening minutes, getting involved early and driving up and down the right flank while cleverly linking with team-mates. Always looks dangerous when squaring up to run at a defender but understandably tired a little in the closing stages. 7

Matt Penney

The former Sheffield Wednesday man was up and down the left flank throughout his time on the field, looking up for the game but not always executing as intended. Sunderland had begun to work their way behind him before he was replaced, just past the hour mark. 6

Matt Penney battling with Lynden Gooch. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy

The Town skipper had the bit between his teeth from the off in this game, sticking his leg in to break up play and levering opponents off the ball in his midfield role. Showed the quality he possesses to create the opener as he stabbed a clever ball through for Bonne to cross for Norwood’s goal, before continuing to fight in the second half. A captain’s display on a big day for his club. 8

Lee Evans

Started this game well, working in tandem with old friend Morsy to give Ipswich a solid base. But he endured a difficult period of the game where he saw a few passes go loose, though the right intent was there. A decent display. 6

Sone Aluko on the ball against Sunderland. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sone Aluko

Deployed as a No.10, played off of the two strikers, Aluko picked up some nice pockets to play in and connected Ipswich up well during the first half. He’s a clever player with a good touch, who can work some decent openings. Tried his luck on a couple of occasions from outside the box but couldn’t hit the target. This was a good display from the attacker. Could we see him in this role more often? 8

James Norwood

A first league start of the season saw the striker fired up, showing drive and quality in equal measure as he chased lost causes and flicked balls to team-mates, before his first-half display was rewarded with an excellent goal as he rose highest to head home the opener. He ran to coach Kieron Dyer to celebrate it. Didn’t have the same energy about him after the break before being replaced, but that's understandable. 7

James Norwood appeals. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne

The striker clearly enjoyed playing alongside Norwood, as the duo hunted as a pack in the final third, before combining for the opening goal as Bonne played a dangerous ball into the box. Had one header wide himself and didn’t threaten the Sunderland goal as he would have liked today, but he did help his team. 6

Kane Vincent-Young (for Penney, 63)

On as the left wing-back and had some dangerous moments as he stepped beyond his man to cross, as well as shooting wide himself from outside the penalty area. 7

Conor Chaplin (for Norwood, 69)

On for Norwood and played as a second striker, looking to give Town some bite in the final third. Angled one shot at goal from the edge of the box but could’t help his side force a winner. 6